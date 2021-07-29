How to become a Tesco EDI supplier: Setup made easy

Many small business owners in the UK are feeling the pressure to learn how to set up EDI (electronic data interchange). The trend to digitize previously paper-based business transactions has been steadily growing for years and has accelerated in the wake of COVID-19. Today, retailers, such as Tesco in the UK, prefer or even require that all suppliers be EDI savvy.

Tesco is a British multinational groceries and general merchandise retailer and the market leader of groceries in the UK. To be stocked in Tesco, all suppliers—even small businesses—need to become a preferred Tesco EDI supplier.

EDI document requirements for Tesco suppliers

From EDI purchase orders to EDI payments and everything in between, large UK retailers such as Tesco increasingly expect their suppliers to exchange all types of business transactions via EDI. The most common EDI documents exchanged are:

EDI purchase orders

EDI invoices

EDI advance ship notices (EDI ASN)

But there are many other documents that are routinely exchanged via EDI, such as bills of lading, and documents containing information about customs, inventory and shipping status, as well as EDI payments. EDI can vary based on industry, too, but pretty much any type of business-to-business transaction can be translated into EDI for a more automated and efficient process.

Improve business efficiency while meeting Tesco EDI system requirements

By switching from manual, paper-based transactions to digital EDI transactions, you not only meet Tesco EDI requirements, but you also gain the benefits of EDI for your own business. EDI is the first step toward automating many of your internal business-to-business processes, which removes the potential of human error, improves data quality, shortens the business cycle and reduces the overall cost of doing business.

These and many more benefits should be reason enough to get excited about converting your business-to-business program to EDI. However, many small to mid-size businesses see the change to new digital processes as a necessary burden of doing business with Tesco and digital transformation can seem daunting. Many small business owners might not know where to start.

How to choose the best Tesco EDI solution for your small business

There are many things to consider when searching for the best Tesco EDI solution. You will want to choose a trusted, reliable partner that has been in the business for many years and that continues to invest in their EDI solution with forward-thinking features for saving time and money. Additionally, you’ll want to make sure that migration to the new EDI solution can be performed quickly and without much disruption to your ongoing business and that the technology is easy to use, even for novice users.

OpenText™ Freeway Cloud provides an easy and affordable Tesco EDI solution for small to mid-size businesses, for users who might not have EDI expertise. Built on an EDI platform that has been enabling small business B2B connectivity in the UK for more than 20 years, Freeway Cloud enables users to onboard trading partners and new mandates quickly while also optimizing business with automated processes, such as one-step packing, enhanced pick and pack, cross-docking and drop-shipping capabilities.

Learn more about all things EDI or contact an EDI expert to determine the best EDI solution that fits your business needs.