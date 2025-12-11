How AI helps employees deliver better digital banking experiences

In banking, customer experience depends on employee experience. When front-line teams have easy access to accurate, complete information, they deliver faster answers, more personalized support, and consistent service across digital banking channels.

But too often, employees are forced to navigate complex workflows and multiple systems to find what they need. This slows response times, frustrates staff, and leaves customers waiting. In a world where digital-first service is now the norm, that friction adds up fast.

AI is changing the equation. By simplifying access to trusted information, automating routine tasks, and guiding employees with context-aware assistance, banks can turn everyday work into moments of customer value.

Banking employees spend an average of 2.3 hours each day searching for information they need to do their jobs.¹ That time loss translates into missed opportunities for engagement and productivity.

AI-driven content management platforms eliminate those inefficiencies. With AI assistants and intelligent automation, banks can:

Deliver instant answers through conversational AI

Simplify workflows with automated routing and tagging

Keep knowledge centralized for consistent service

Connect distributed teams with cloud content management

When AI is embedded directly into the systems employees already use, productivity rises, errors drop, and customers notice the difference.

Knowledgeable employees build stronger relationships

When employees feel supported and capable, they perform better.

AI doesn’t replace the human element of banking—it enhances it. By giving teams the tools to act faster and with confidence, AI strengthens both customer trust and employee engagement.

As the Banking experiences reimagined ebook explains, trust grows when customers see consistent, knowledgeable service across every interaction.

Building a culture of operational excellence

Operational excellence isn’t only about technology, it’s about culture. When AI tools are intuitive and secure, employees adopt them faster and trust them more. That adoption fuels a cycle of improvement: more accurate data, better insights, and stronger collaboration.

By empowering every employee with trusted intelligence, banks can transform everyday interactions into moments of excellence—and redefine what great customer experience means.

¹ Source: Foundry Research sponsored by OpenText, MarketPulse Survey: Digital Friction, September 2024.