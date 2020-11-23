Gartner Magic Quadrant documents evolving content services landscape

Gartner has just published its annual assessments of the content services sector:

2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Content Services Platforms

2020 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Content Services Platforms

The two reports, of course, touch down in an enterprise landscape that’s far different than the environment of just a year ago. The events of 2020 have introduced abrupt shifts in work habits and operational tactics. Many of these changes have stretched the capabilities of existing content management frameworks—exposing weak links in critical elements such as information access, process stability, and appropriate governance.

These challenges are what make these two Gartner reports essential reading for everyone involved in information management. They go a long way to helping organizations fully understand that the transition from ECM to content services technology is a milestone in enhancing worker productivity and business continuity in this new world of work. The two reports provide valuable insight into the broad spectrum of strategies, use cases, and benefits associated with content services platforms and applications.

They’re also a key component in understanding that not every vendor approaches the concept of content services the same way. At OpenText, we believe a robust, adaptable content management strategy is built, like all enduring structures, on a solid foundation. And integration, similar to interlaced bricks in a wall, is the key to that construct.

Integration between a central content management platform and the systems that generate and consume information—cornerstones like SAP, Microsoft and Salesforce—ensures consistency and continuity across the enterprise. It allows uniform lifecycle management to be automatically extended and applied to information as it’s created or ingested. Governance policies can actually be applied to most enterprise content and data. Integration creates dependable connections that enable the automated flow of information to the people and processes that need it.

With that foundational integration in place, additional content services applications that support process automation and personal productivity can be introduced to build on those stable underpinnings. Think of it as personalizing your structure once the solid foundation is completed. Legally defensible compliance and security protocols can be applied to Microsoft Teams content. SAP data can be surfaced in Salesforce to save screen flips. AI-driven analysis of incoming information can automatically trigger events such as a case management workflow or maintenance scheduling. The possibilities are almost endless. But, it requires a solid foundation to build on.

This approach to content services has resulted in OpenText having the #1 market share. And we feel it’s the reason Gartner has, once again, selected us as a Leader in the 2020 Magic Quadrant for Content Services Platforms—the 17th consecutive year we’ve received the honor.

