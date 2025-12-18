Content Services

Resolve retail claims faster with an AI content assistant 

Sabra Goldick

December 18, 20253 min read

Manufacturers face constant pressure from vendor disputes over shipments, invoices, and deliveries. When retailers claim missing products or invoice discrepancies, your team scrambles through bills of lading, proof of deliveries, and invoices to resolve disputes. Each claim drains time, delays payments, and strains vendor relationships. 

What if your team could analyze all claim documents in seconds and draft resolution emails instantly? 

OpenText Content Aviator, an AI content assistant embedded in your AI content management platform, transforms how manufacturers handle retail claims, delivering answers and insights from multiple documents through simple conversational prompts. 

Compare invoices, shipments, and deliveries instantly 

Traditional claims analysis forces employees to manually compare invoices against shipping documents and delivery confirmations. This tedious work consumes hours and leaves room for errors. An AI content assistant eliminates this friction. 

With OpenText Content Aviator accessible from OpenText Core Content Management business workspaces, claims analysts simply ask questions in natural language. The AI content management solution instantly analyzes invoices, bills of lading, and proof of deliveries to surface discrepancies. 

In our demo video, a manufacturer receives a claim from Evergreen Sports alleging they didn’t receive everything invoiced. Instead of manually cross-referencing documents, the analyst clicks Content Aviator and asks for a comparison of what was invoiced, shipped, and received. 

Within seconds, the AI content assistant delivers an easy-to-read comparison table showing exactly where discrepancies exist, complete with linked source documents for verification. 

See a screenshot of OpenText Content Aviator answering a retail claims analysis question with a comparison table.
OpenText Content Aviator answers a retail claims analysis question with a comparison table.

Draft claim resolution emails automatically 

Once the analysis is complete, claims teams still need to communicate findings to management and vendors. OpenText Content Aviator generates professional emails based on the claim analysis, customized with specific details from the comparison. One click copies the draft, ready to send. 

Using an AI content assistant frees claims analysts to focus on complex disputes requiring human judgment rather than routine documentation tasks. 

Put AI content management to work across retail operations 

The efficiency gains extend beyond claims analysis. Manufacturers using an AI content assistant like OpenText Content Aviator report time savings across multiple scenarios: 

  • Contract review 
  • Compliance reporting 
  • Product documentation translation 
  • Dispute resolution 

Research shows 41% of knowledge workers are eager to eliminate repetitive tasks1, and GenAI makes it possible. OpenText Content Aviator delivers this capability directly within your existing document management workflows, no separate tools or context switching required. 

Unlike standalone AI tools that require uploading sensitive documents to external platforms, OpenText Content Aviator works within your secure AI content management environment. Your documents never leave your system, ensuring compliance with data governance policies. 

Ready to accelerate your retail claims analysis? Watch this step-by-step demo to see the complete workflow, from asking questions about claim discrepancies to generating ready-to-send resolution emails. Then try OpenText Content Aviator to experience an AI content assistant with your own documents today. 

Sabra Goldick

Sabra Goldick is a Senior Product Marketing Manager for OpenText products and solutions. Sabra brings to OpenText her decades of experience in product strategy, product management, and product marketing for SaaS startups and software tech leaders in the analytics, AI services and IoT markets.

