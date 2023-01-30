Top factors driving higher demand for Cognitive Search

Businesses strive to compete in today’s market by exercising cost leadership and delivering a winning proposition. Success lies in the organizational knowledge and data locked within its people and information silos. Knowledge Management solutions such as Cognitive Search are essential to solve challenges faced in business today.

The American Productivity & Quality Center (APQC), through their research on the business potential of knowledge management solutions, identified six top factors that drive higher demand for Cognitive Search:

Need to break down organizational silos

Higher volume of information to manage

Increased remote and hybrid work

High volume of new employee hires

Digital transformation and productivity initiatives

Cloud migration and new IT platforms

Along their journey, organizations acquire and produce valuable information on every aspect of their business including customer interactions, product engineering, external assessments, lessons learnt from projects, strategic research and much more. This data represents essential knowledge to operate day-to-day, which some have described as the new oil. And this oil is accumulating volumes of data and storing it in multiple silos such as ECM, cloud storage, intranet portals, databases, and even good old file shares.

Why so many information silos? Speed and agility have driven the enterprise to adopt point solutions along their journey. This has caused a proliferation of inoperable systems which simply lock the data away from the business users. Gartner describes this concept as dark data.

In this post-pandemic era, business users require organizations to both adapt to a new employment market and adopt new work methodologies. In the old days, one could walk down the hall or visit their colleague’s office or cubicle to find information. In remote and hybrid work environments, technology is mandatory to support collaboration and a user’s quest for information to perform their work. Moreover, businesses also face a greater staff turnover and higher volume of new employees that need to connect to the organization’s knowledge, And this can only be achieved through tools like Cognitive Search that empowers them to quickly find the data they need.

To achieve their organizational goals, businesses look to transform and increase productivity using modern technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), to automate or optimize their processes. Digital Transformation has become the mantra. However, the business now finds itself on a long path of multiple changes, driven by the need to remain relevant and compete, which can be disruptive to the users. As a counterbalance, productivity initiatives should be part of every digital transformation. And the best way to keep business users productive is to ensure that they can always find the data they need.

Factors driving higher demand in the business for Cognitive Search

OpenText™ Magellan™ delivers Cognitive Search through an advanced Semantic AI that helps business users find what they are looking for.

Dark Data remains hidden like the proverbial needle in the haystack as it often lacks the ability to be found. Knowledge Management (and Records Management) brought us the idea that metadata is required to describe the information and make it manageable and findable. OpenText’s Cognitive Search solution, Magellan Search+, goes the next step to automate consistent semantic tagging of information, and illuminates the dark content such that the business users can find that needle.

