Enhancing Security Operations with OpenText Cybersecurity Services

In today’s hyper-connected digital landscape, the proliferation of devices and applications has expanded the attack surface for potential cybersecurity threats. Cyberattacks are on track to cause $10.5 trillion a year in damage by 2025. Security Operations Centers (SOC) are at the forefront of defending organizations against these threats, but they often face overwhelming challenges. SOC personnel deal with constant alerts, disconnected point tools, and manual processes while contending with increasingly complex and sophisticated cyberthreats. This is where OpenText™ Cybersecurity Services come into play, offering a comprehensive suite of Security Operations Advisory Services designed to modernize and mature your SOC, ensuring it meets the demands of the modern digital landscape.

The need for modern SOC operations

With the sheer volume of data and network traffic organizations handle, new and unknown threats pose a significant challenge. Traditional reactive approaches to security are no longer sufficient. Modern SOC operations require a proactive defense strategy, identifying potential threats before they impact your organization. Achieving this optimal state necessitates a modern approach, including SOC governance, the right technologies, trained staff, and well-developed processes and procedures following established frameworks like the NIST CFS 2.0.

OpenText Cybersecurity Services helps organizations overcome these challenges. By partnering with OpenText, you gain access to senior security operations experts who understand the intricacies of SOC operations. Our services will advise, guide and assist you to leverage the latest security technologies and best practices to shift your SOC from reactive to proactive defense, significantly enhancing your overall security posture.

Where to start with SOC modernization?

SOAR Primer – Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR) is critical for modern SOCs, enabling quick threat detection and remediation through automation. The SOAR Primer advisory service is ideal for existing OpenText ArcSight™ customers looking to optimize their “license-free” ArcSight SOAR functionality. Within 10-days, OpenText will install the SOAR software and implement two key templated SOAR playbooks in collaboration with your SOC personnel. A hands-on training approach ensures your team can independently develop new playbooks, enhancing your organization’s ability to respond swiftly to threats and meet mandatory EU regulations like NIS2 and DORA or international frameworks such as NIST.

SOC mentoring – Empowering your team to manage and enhance your cybersecurity posture effectively is the goal of the SOC Mentoring advisory service. A flexible approach provides one-on-one mentoring sessions with a named mentor who shares industry-wide insights and guides your team. This service is perfect for SOC analysts, managers, and IT security directors, helping them build capacity and capability. The team gains valuable insights to improve their day-to-day duties, boosting their confidence and effectiveness.

Threat Model & Use Case Workshop – Understanding potential security threats to your IT infrastructure is crucial. The Threat Model & Use Case Workshop goes beyond a simple use case review. It equips your team with the skills and knowledge to identify, assess, and mitigate potential security threats. This service provides hands-on experience in developing and tuning use cases, helping your team build capacity and capability. The team learns to create threat-detecting use cases that inspire confidence and are contextually relevant and effective.

Expertise you can trust

OpenText Cybersecurity Services are delivered by highly skilled and certified professionals who stay at the forefront of cybersecurity trends. We invest in continuously developing our expertise, ensuring our team can handle a wide range of cybersecurity issues. As a world leader in cybersecurity, OpenText brings decades of consulting experience to help your organization achieve compliance with regulations and standards, and mitigate risks you face in the ever-expanding threat landscape. Our solutions are tailored to meet your specific needs, driving outstanding outcomes for your security operations.

Modernizing your SOC is not just about adopting new technologies; it requires a holistic approach that includes governance, training, and process development. OpenText Cybersecurity Services offer a comprehensive suite of advisory services designed to help you achieve a proactive defense strategy. OpenText also provide NextGen Services to help you quickly mature your SOC capabilities with offerings like Security Assessments, Incident Response Retainers and Threat Hunting. By partnering with a Top 250 Managed Security Services Provider, you gain access to expert knowledge, skills and services, empowering your organization to stay ahead of evolving cyberthreats and unlock the full potential of your SOC. Contact us to learn more