Creating workplace experiences that keep employees happy and productive

With hybrid workplaces here to stay, your workers and new hires expect you to create the best employee experience possible, so they can get their jobs done, wherever they are. You can do this with Microsoft VIVA, which is Microsoft’s new platform to empower employees with insights and resources to stay engaged, focused and productive.

For many remote workers, one key to being productive is using guided business processes to get things done in a step-by-step, repeatable manner.

A good process is worth its weight in gold. It can help your employees work without needing more information from separate business applications or other locations outside of the step-by-step process. Workers who use Microsoft Dynamics 365 can become frustrated because content needed to complete their key processes often resides in applications outside of Dynamics 365.

Here is an example of how a typical business process can require content:

Let’s say you have a call and make initial contact with a prospect. The prospect then sends you an email with questions about your widget, cc’ing other interested colleagues who, in turn, have more questions. They email you their questions or send you PDFs of their current widget to show you some of the issues they have and ask if your product can address these issues.

To respond to these questions, you’ll need to access and check your SAP ERP system—or another business application—to look for current documentation. You’ll also need to talk with or email your engineering department.

Before you can finish qualifying this account and continue with the sales process, you’ll need to save and share all of these pertinent emails, prospect PDFs and maybe some engineering documents too—and find some way to associate those emails and documents with the prospect, as all of that information is relevant to developing this sales lead.

In other words, you’ll need to combine your phone sales business processes with all the prospect’s relevant content. And this combination of content and processes must be managed, governed and stored, because it’s all relevant for this prospect’s account.

So how do you turn this experience into a great employee experience? That happens when your employees can get whatever information they need, whenever they need it, no matter where that information resides and no matter where they are working.

