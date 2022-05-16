Business to Anything integration at OpenText World EMEA 

Global businesses are facing constant supply chain disruptions, and this is leading to companies accelerating their digital transformation initiatives. Global supply chains need access to a global integration environment that allows companies to simply connect once and reach anything, whether people, systems or things across their business ecosystem. Here at OpenText we call this Business to Anything integration.

At OpenText World, we’ve created two session tracks to address today’s biggest challenges facing industries of any size.

Supply Chain Automation

Supply chain automation is top of mind with every industry at the moment to drive greater efficiencies and optimize key supply chain processes such as purchase to pay and order to cash. Digitization of business and supply chain related information flows is crucial to helping improve visibility across the extended business ecosystem and allow business leaders to make more informed business decisions. This track discusses a number of areas where companies can digitize and secure supply chain information flows. The sessions as part of this Supply Chain Automation track are

Removing the complexity of managing global e-Invoicing programs! Companies struggle to embrace complex electronic invoicing regulations around the world. With more governments mandating the use of e-Invoicing, what can companies do to ensure compliance? This session will discuss the latest trends in the e-Invoicing space and look at new compliance mandates being introduced in the near future.

Why are financial institutions adopting ISO 20022? The introduction of ISO 20022 will simplify how financial institutions communicate with each other. But what is ISO20022, what industry challenges does it resolve and how can you get started? This session will provide answers to these questions and more!

Leveraging a modern VAN to provide seamless connectivity to global trading partners! Companies today rely on seamless connectivity with global trading partners in order to grow their business and remain competitive in the market. VANs have evolved over the years and EDI transactions are still regarded as the DNA of the modern supply chain. This session discusses what to look for in an EDI provider and what does the future hold for global business networks.

Modern Integration

Cloud integration can provide companies with a digital backbone to integrate with people, systems and things across the business ecosystem. This track discusses how companies can take a cloud first approach to business to anything integration, whether integrating to SAP S/4HANA or connected devices monitoring logistics flows. This track will also look at into the future of business integration and what disruptive technologies will impact supply chains moving forwards. The Sessions as part of this Modern Integration are:

How does Business to Anything integration support digital transformation initiatives? Supply chain leaders are accelerating their investments in new digital technologies. A key component of this strategy is to ensure that companies implement a seamless digital backbone that can underpin such a strategy. This session introduces Business to Anything Integration and how it provides a digital foundation to underpin future digital transformation Initiatives​.

Empowering any size company to embrace cloud integration! Companies often toil to establish their own cloud integration environment due to lack of resources and expertise are often cited as key challenges. Companies sometimes do not want to lose control of their B2B environment by fully outsourcing the management of the environment. This session will discuss how taking a tiered approach to business integration empowers any size company to establish an enterprise grade integration environment.

How does cloud integration support global ERP migration projects? Many companies today are embarking on ERP led digital transformation initiatives. Whether consolidating on to a single ERP instance, migrating to a new ERP vendor or upgrading to a new version of ERP, companies will need to rethink their integration strategy. This session will discuss how an outsourced approach to ERP integration can significantly reduce ERP implementation timescales

Join us at OpenText World to learn how Business to Anything integration can accelerate your journey to the cloud and can help build greater resilience around your supply chain operations. Learn how a digital backbone can underpin your end-to-end integration requirements, whether digitizing supply chains, integrating to enterprise systems such as SAP or meeting regional mandates for electronic invoicing. Attending OpenText World will allow you to acquire the insights, knowledge and expertise to build further resilience around your business operations.

