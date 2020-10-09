Rethinking supply chains at OpenText World

OpenText will be hosting our major conference of the year, OpenText World, between 26th and 29th October 2020. COVID-19 has transformed how many companies are engaging with their customers and OpenText is no different, with this year’s OpenText World being hosted digitally.

Even though our event may be digital this year, it will still deliver an unrivaled experience for those companies looking to embrace information management solutions.

For OpenText Business Network, this presents an opportunity to showcase new enhancements to the various solutions we offer, from business integration to the Internet of Things and Identity & Access Management. We will have fourteen breakout sessions including two live keynotes, several shorter, more technical ‘Turbo Talk’ sessions, virtual demo booths, and more.

The events of 2020 have accelerated the interest in cloud-based solutions and in parallel, companies all over the world are re-evaluating or ‘Rethinking’ their supply chain operations to be better prepared for any future disruption.

From a keynote perspective, OpenText SVP of Engineering John Radko will be discussing why companies will need to rethink the ways they integrate to people, systems, and things across the internal and external digital ecosystems. I will be looking at why companies need to introduce more flexibility into their business operations and embrace a more adaptive supply chain operation. Our sessions are grouped into three key categories: B2B/B2A (Business to Anything) Integration, Supply Chain & Procurement, and Secure Information Exchange & IAM.

Here’s a list of all the Business Network sessions we will be running this year at OpenText World.

BNX101 – Learn how an adaptive supply chain helps build a more resilient business operation

BNX102 – Rethink how digital ecosystems are integrated – welcome to the new Trading Grid!

BNX203 – Discover the OpenText IoT Platform 20.4 & the Shipment Tracking Reference Application

BNX204 – AO & AIC: the complete e-invoicing package

BNX205 – Six steps to building a more ethical sourcing strategy

BNX206 – Why this is the right time to update your MFT solution?

BNX207 – Taking an API Approach to Integrating with SAP S4/HANA

BNX208 – Technology-led Managed Services Roadmap

BNX209 – How digital transformation projects benefit from a unified integration platform

BNX210 – 5 best practices for data transformation to support unified business processes

BNX211 – Financial Services: API Integration to feed agility, reduce time to market and improve agility

BNX212 – Beyond the results: Maximize your lab integration and outreach investment

BNX213 – Privacy & compliance: Data Tokenization to extract insights without the regulatory risk

BNX214 – Take control of Third-Party access before a security breach happens!

In addition to these sessions, we will have nine Turbo Talk sessions covering more detailed overviews of our ecosystem integration, IoT, IAM, and visibility solutions. With growing interest in SAP S/4HANA migration projects we will even have a session looking at how Business Network can support such migration plans.

But it’s not all one-way! OpenText World will also give you the opportunity to see 1–2–1 product demonstrations and discuss our future product offerings with our solution consultants – live and direct to your PC.

And there will be plenty of other exciting keynote presentations including a session by former US Vice President, Al Gore. You can register for our event HERE.

Once registered please visit the Business Network area where you will be able to select any of the sessions and arrange meetings with our world-leading team of integration, IoT, and IAM specialists!