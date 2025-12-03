IDC names OpenText a FOUR-time Leader in the Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Commerce Network Marketscape

IDC recently published their 2025 Marketscape covering the Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Commerce Network (MESCCN) segment. For the fourth time in a row, OpenText Business Network has been named a leader in this Marketscape, securing leadership position in each release since it was first introduced in 2018.

What is a Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Commerce Network?

IDC defines a Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Commerce Network (MESCCN) as “any platform that facilitates both the exchange of information and enables transactions among disparate parties pertaining to the supply chain or to supply chain processes”. The use of networks to facilitate commerce and collaboration can mean the difference between meeting supply chain performance goals and falling behind the competition. The Marketscape contains 18 vendors from a variety of backgrounds including the procurement/sourcing space, EDI/B2B and other cloud native providers.

IDC’s view remains that multi-enterprise supply chain commerce networks are the future of visibility and collaboration for the modern supply chain. In fact, IDC states that an MESCCN becomes a “must have” rather than just a “nice-to-have”.

To qualify for the Marketscape, MESCCN vendors must meet the following criteria:

Have a global presence, with engagements in at least two major geographic regions

Have industry breadth with engagements in at least two industries

Have offered MESCCN capabilities for at least three years

Have at least 20 referenceable client engagements across their supported industries

How can OpenText Business Network help enterprises with MESCCN?

The core mission of OpenText Business Network is to help companies connect their data, systems and partners, collaborate across internal and external stakeholders, and help optimize key business processes such as procure-to-pay, order-to-cash and treasury management. A key enabler for this is the OpenText Trading Grid™ platform, which allows companies to achieve any-to-any integration across their extended supply chain ecosystem.

The top three strengths of OpenText Business Network, according to IDC, are:

1. Combines global scale, deep domain expertise and a flexible, customer centric delivery model to address the most demanding supply chain collaboration challenges

2. Offers robust AI-enabled integration capabilities across a wide spectrum of technical requirements, supporting diverse connectivity protocols and data formats including regional and industry-based standards

3. Provides flexible, modular solution and platform architecture that combines a high degree of configurability with reusable, modular components, allowing for tailored deployments that address unique customer needs

A thorough evaluation of MESCCN capabilities led IDC to state that companies, especially in the manufacturing and retail sectors, looking for cloud-based tools with deep, scalable expertise with integration tools offering any-to-any capabilities should consider OpenText.

OpenText Business Network’s ability to deliver secure, compliant, and future-ready solutions, backed by unmatched professional services and innovation, positions OpenText as a trusted partner for organizations around the world.

Learn more about IDC’s assessment of OpenText Business Network and get your own copy of the IDC Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Commerce Network Marketscape.