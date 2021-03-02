5 ways containerization can help Documentum administrators

IT and system administrators struggle to maintain and upgrade complex, highly customized content management platforms. And that’s just to manage the basics. Too often, succeeding at a complete lift-and-shift to a cloud environment feels about as simple and straightforward as landing on Mars.

The solution: containerization.

Containerization is an open-source system that uses cloud technology to enable quicker deployments and upgrades—in any hosting environment, and at any level of customization or integration.

Here are five ways that containerization helps OpenText™ Documentum™ administrators:

Effectively manage complex Documentum deployments and upgrades

Highly customized, mission-critical applications can be labor intensive: they take a disproportionate bite out of administrative cycles, budgets and resources to install, upgrade, maintain and enhance. Containerization technology lets administrators effectively manage on-premises solutions—as well as private and public cloud solutions—with accelerated deployment and upgrades to stay current and remain better supported.

No more complex upgrade projects—just simple, in-place updates that do not require reinstalling or reconfiguring or manual re-customizing. Container-level patching preserves existing configurations.

There is no easier way to get all the latest features and benefits. Documentum updates are now released quarterly as patches that can be deployed in just minutes.

Establish a clear path to the cloud

Corporate IT is under intense pressure to produce an enterprise cloud strategy. Using cloud technology for content management applications can yield big wins in cost savings and efficiency—as long as it does not impact adoption, productivity and governance. Containerization enables hybrid deployment models, helping organizations move to the cloud at their own pace and paving the way for a future defined by 100% cloud adoption.

Align with company cloud strategy

Containerization allows organizations to align their Documentum cloud strategy with their enterprise-wide cloud strategy, regardless of whether that involves the OpenText™ Cloud, an on-premises deployment or a public cloud.

Containerization makes it easy to move Documentum containers between cloud providers. Documentum supports the OpenText Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform and AWS. For example, here’s more detail about Documentum running on AWS. Run books are available that detail the Docker configuration processes for each platform. OpenText containerization is facilitated through state-of-the-art technology from Docker and Kubernetes.

Drive significant cost savings

One of the biggest advantages of cloud adoption? Organizations can replace expensive on-premises infrastructure with cloud alternatives, which drives significant savings in information storage and dedicated resources. Cloud services generally charge only for what is used and can be quickly scaled for new needs. Customers no longer need to buy terabytes of spare storage to prepare for a potential spike or a forecast of growing future needs.

Existing customers can bring their own licenses into the cloud. OpenText does not charge extra for reference containers and orchestration scripting, so customers’ current licenses still apply in the cloud.

Ensure business continuity and security

Cloud services have built-in capabilities to satisfy disaster recovery and high availability demands without specialized planning or maintenance. OpenText runs state-of-the-art, third-party security tests on Documentum containers before release—and before customers deploy and run any system scans themselves.

As the events of 2020 showed, on-premises systems aren’t much use if there’s no one in the office to ensure uptime, leaving remote workers without the access they need for tasks and workflows. Cloud-based applications eliminate those challenges, ensuring consistent performance and process stability through anytime/anywhere access.

Find out more

Documentum product development teams at OpenText have a continuous deployment pipeline. Organizations are not getting full ROI on their Documentum investment if they allow years to lapse between upgrades. And the complexity and upheaval of massive upgrades only increase as time goes by—while the organization and users miss out on the full possibilities of both Documentum and the cloud.

Check out these videos to see what many customers have already discovered: the many benefits that come from transitioning a content management infrastructure to a containerized, cloud environment.