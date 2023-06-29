5 ways agent experience management improves CSAT and NPS scores

Agent experience management (AXM) is an imperative practice for creating a holistic and exceptional customer experience. If it’s not embraced organizations, it becomes very challenging to achieve a total experience that meets customer expectations. The simple reason is that contact center agents are often the primary point of contact for customers. They play a crucial role in representing the company and its brand values. If agents are not adequately trained, supported, or engaged, it can negatively impact the customer experience. Agent experience management ensures that agents have the necessary skills, knowledge, and resources to deliver excellent service, thereby positively influencing the total experience. Hence, AXM is critical in improving Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) and Net Promoter Scores (NPS) by focusing on enhancing the performance and satisfaction of customer service agents.

The connection between agent experience and customer experience

Agents can directly influence the quality of customer interactions. Their professionalism, empathy, problem-solving abilities, and product knowledge significantly impact how customers perceive the service provided. When agents are well-trained and provided with standardized processes and guidelines, they can ensure a consistent experience regardless of the channel or mode of communication. Agents trained in problem-solving, conflict resolution, and customer recovery techniques can turn challenging situations into positive experiences. Their ability to address and resolve customer problems efficiently contributes to a satisfying total experience.

Furthermore, through AXM agents can build emotional connections with customers, understanding their needs and offering personalized support. Naturally, the practice of Agent Experience Management emphasizes empathy, active listening, and effective communication skills, enabling agents to connect with customers on a deeper level. In addition, any Agent Experience Management practice will require the implementation of an automated and intelligent performance and monitoring tracking system to identify areas for improvement and provide constructive feedback. Regular performance reviews and coaching sessions are essential to help agents understand their strengths and weaknesses while providing guidance on how to enhance their skills. This data-driven approach allows agents to continuously improve and deliver exceptional customer service.

A study by Zendesk found that companies with higher agent satisfaction scores have higher customer satisfaction scores as well. And according to a 2022 Zendesk Customer Experience Trends report, more than 60 percent of customers would switch to a competing brand after just one bad customer experience. This suggests investing in agent experience can have a positive impact on the total customer experience.

5 ways AXM improves CSAT and NPS

First, AXM places a strong emphasis on providing agents with a pleasant working environment and equipping them with the resources, tools, and training they need to succeed in their positions. Agents are more likely to provide outstanding customer experiences when they feel empowered and encouraged. Customer satisfaction and NPS are generally better when agents are engaged since they are more motivated, productive, and satisfied.

Second, by streamlining workflows, improving procedures, and using technology to make agent jobs simpler, AXM increases agent productivity. By minimizing manual and repetitive tasks, agents can concentrate on providing effective and personalized

client encounters. The ability to work more efficiently allows employees to respond to customer inquiries quickly, cutting down on wait times and improving overall service quality.

Third, AXM includes effective feedback and coaching with inherent, regular feedback mechanisms and coaching sessions to support agents’ growth. Supervisors and managers provide constructive feedback on agent performance, highlighting areas of improvement and recognizing achievements. By addressing skill gaps and providing targeted coaching, agents can enhance their customer service abilities.

Fourth, AXM emphasizes on improved knowledge with continuous learning and development for agents. Providing ongoing training and access to knowledge bases equips agents with the necessary information to handle diverse customer queries effectively. Well-informed agents can provide accurate and relevant solutions, resulting in faster time to resolution and lessened average handle times.

Fifth, AXM ensures that a consistent experience is delivered across all channels and touchpoints. By implementing standardized processes, unified knowledge sharing platforms, and customer interaction guidelines, agents can provide a consistent experience to customers. Coupled with personalization, agents are empowered to understand and cater to individual customer needs and preferences, promoting broader customer loyalty.

Agent experience management prioritizes the well-being and development of agents by fostering a positive work environment, empowering agents, and equipping them with the necessary tools and skills. Net outcomes lead to improved agent performance, higher customer satisfaction, and increased NPS. AXM creates a lasting effect that positively impacts the total customer experience.

Get started with agent experience management

Deliver on agent experience management strategies to create amazing customer experiences. Learn more about how OpenText™ Qfiniti and OpenText™ Explore make it easier than ever for your Contact Center to implement and measure AXM programs. Take the next step: visit our website or get in touch with one our subject matter experts.