5 reasons you can’t miss OpenText World 2025

AI is becoming a must-have in the business world, and information management is emerging as a smart way to get your data ready for it. Now’s the time to dive in and experience these technologies to gain a deeper understanding and build expertise.

How? at OpenText World 2025 November 17-20 in Nashville.

Whether you are a business or IT leader or a software user, this year’s conference has been structured to deliver useful information, visionary perspectives, and everything in between.

Here are five of the many reasons to join us:

No. 1 Set your AI agenda

From new product announcements to live demos and use-case examples, OpenText World 2025 is the place for leaders to learn all about AI innovation. Get a glimpse into the future of AI from visionary speakers and product roadmaps. And hear from OpenText customers about their experiences and success with AI.

Users will benefit from plenty of in-depth sessions and hands-on opportunities to learn what’s new and what’s next with AI. Experience the new OpenText™ Aviator™ AI Studio, a tool that brings together automation and imagination. Hear first-hand about our new CE 25.4 suite of business applications with integrated OpenText Aviator AI agents. And check out how MyAviator can kick your productivity into high gear.

Encourage your IT and security teams to take advantage of certification opportunities in dozens of OpenText products spanning content management, analytics, cybersecurity, experience, business network, service management, and DevOps. Attendees receive one free certification attempt with their in-person conference pass.

Certification validates your skills and gives you a digital badge you can share across your social network to prove it. Certification can help you:

Gain a competitive advantage by validating skills and expertise.

Demonstrate relevant skills with role-based certification.

Establish yourself as an expert across your professional network.

Provide an objective measurement of technical proficiency.

Feel confident knowing your certification is valid for three years.

The certification exam room will be open for the duration of the conference so you can take your one free attempt at your convenience. For a list of available exams and details, such as skills tested, prerequisites, exam duration, and question formats, take a look at our catalog here.

No. 3 Get new perspectives

Fni out how your peers are using OpenText to move from content in context to AI in context. Hear real-world stories about the benefits of a trusted and secure AI platform for information management. Talk to industry experts to understand how OpenText solutions can help you get ahead in your vertical.

Test-drive digital knowledge agents built to solve your challenges by unlocking the power of data. Take advantage of the hands-on labs to experience new features of your favorite products or try out different ones.

No. 4 Make connections

Leaders will have plenty of opportunities to network with other attendees—on the expo floor, in between keynotes, and at exclusive evening events. Meet with customer and solution experts from OpenText to get your questions answered. Learn about product use cases, best practices, and tips and tricks. Express your interest in joining one of our Customer Advisory Boards, which will meet on site at OpenText World 2025. Becoming a member gives you the opportunity to offer insights on industry trends, emerging business needs, and market opportunities to inform future product development, strategic planning, and partnership initiatives. Members also provide feedback on existing products, suggest new features, and participate in early product testing.

No. 5 Return to work inspired

Your experiences at OpenText World 2025 will provide the motivation you need to boldly lead your organization’s AI strategy. To build AI responsibly for a limitless digital workforce. To architect systems that scale with confidence with a single layer of information. And to elevate your organization. Useful insights, certification, hands-on experience, and a deeper understanding of OpenText products will position users to become AI experts.