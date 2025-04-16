Customer communications: how the customer journey shows the way

The customer journey has long been more than just a visualization of a customer’s ideal path through services offered. It is a powerful tool for understanding customer behavior, personalizing communication on behavioral insights, and optimizing the customer journey for the benefit of both, your customer and your organization.

Effective customer communication is crucial to the success of an organization in today’s hyper-competitive business landscape. The customer journey, which describes the customer’s path from the first awareness of a product or service to purchase and beyond, offers a valuable framework for optimizing this communication. By understanding the different stages of the customer journey, organizations can align their communication strategies to meet the needs and expectations of customers at every stage.

Four ways to optimize customer journeys

Take your customer communications to a new level by considering these four aspects:

Personalization: Customers expect personalized experiences tailored to their individual needs and preferences. Organizations can achieve this by collecting and analyzing behavioral data along the touchpoints to develop a detailed understanding of their customers. Use this data to create personalized messages, offers and recommendations that are relevant and engaging for the customer. Monitor with journey analytics the increase of key indicators for personalization success – such as email open rates, click-through rates and conversion rates.

Omnichannel communication: Customers use a variety of channels to interact with organizations, including email, social media, chat, phone and sometimes even letters and fax. Organizations need to ensure that their communications are consistent and seamless across all channels. This means that customers should be able to smoothly switch from one channel to another without losing context or having to repeat entering information. Through journey event pipelines, you integrate all communication channels into a centralized SaaS platform that ensures customer service agents can access all customer interactions, regardless of which channel the customer has chosen. Observe with journey analytics the change of key indicators for omnichannel communication – such as the positive customer satisfaction/sentiment and the decline of response times.

Proactive communication: Customers appreciate when organizations proactively reach out to them, remind them, and provide them with relevant information or support. This can be in the form of emails with product updates, select notifications about special offers, or proactive customer service. Use journey analytics to identify these moments when proactive communication could be valuable and use journey orchestration to automate a follow-up with customer communications. Track with journey analytics the upturn of key indicators for successful proactive communications – such as conversion rates and strengthened the customer relationship.

Continuous improvement: The customer journey is not static. Customers’ needs and expectations change over time. Organizations must therefore continuously review and improve their communication strategies to ensure they remain relevant and effective. Collect your customers’ feedback regularly with journey surveys or through the contact center. Analyze this data to identify areas for improvement and test potential journey advancements. Use journey analytics to track key indicators of improvement with different journey versions – such as time series analysis of customer satisfaction and conversions.

Optimizing customer communication along the customer journey is an ongoing process that requires commitment and investment. By considering the above aspects, organizations can develop an effective communication strategy that strengthens customer loyalty, increases customer satisfaction and ultimately boosts customer success.

With OpenText™ Core Journey, OpenText™ Core Messaging and OpenText™ Communications in OpenText™ Experience Cloud, journey managers can easily track the time customers spend at each stage, identify where drop-offs occur, and pinpoint the most engaging touchpoints. With these insights, your team can address weaknesses and optimize communications that drive better outcomes through journey actions directly triggering OpenText Communications. This ensures timeliness and eliminates unnecessary delays.

Are you ready to bring your customer communication strategy to the next level? Discover the game-changing potential of OpenText Core Journey and optimize your customer communications.