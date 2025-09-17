OpenText World

You’re invited to the Aviator Playground 

Get hands-on with AI at OpenText World 2025

September 17, 20252 min read

This is no ordinary playground.

Join us November 17-20 in Nashville for OpenText World 2025 featuring the Aviator Playground, the centerpiece of this year’s expo hall and the heartbeat of the show floor.

The Aviator Playground is designed to transform the way you think about AI in the enterprise. You’ll have the chance to roll up your sleeves and engage directly with OpenText™ Aviator™ solutions—hands-on, live, and loaded with real-world data.

Experience AI like never before

Attendees will have the chance to interact with six key OpenText Aviators—Content, Experience, Business Network, Cybersecurity, Observability and Service Management, and DevOps. Check out how OpenText™ MyAviator™, a secure, personal AI assistant, can kick your productivity into high gear. Be among the first to experience OpenText Aviator AI Studio, where automation meets imagination. Come play, experiment, and build intelligent agents that run workflows, manage services, and drive results—no code, no chaos. 

You can prompt, test, and explore live environments preloaded with data. Each pod is staffed with OpenText subject matter experts ready to guide you, answer questions, and share best practices. They’ll help you see how Aviator solutions fit your workflows, roles, and business challenges. By the end of your journey, you won’t just understand the value—you’ll feel confident about how these tools can work in your world.

Why you should be there

This year’s event will be hosted at the Music City Center in Nashville, a stunning venue that blends modern elegance with the city’s rich cultural vibe. In addition to letting you experience AI innovation, OpenText World 2025 is your chance to hear bold ideas, visionary speakers, and great music, of course.

Join us at OpenText World 2025 and experience the Aviator Playground for yourself.

OpenText World 2025: Elevate together

Join us in Nashville November 17-20 for 3 days of AI innovation, bold ideas, visionary speakers, and great music, of course. C’mon, let’s go!

