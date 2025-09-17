Work anywhere, worry less with OpenText Documentum Content Management’s mobile app

Content Services

Dianne Jolly

September 17, 20253 min read

Work doesn’t just happen at a desk anymore. Whether you’re on a job site, in an airport, or grabbing coffee before your next meeting, you still need to keep projects moving. That’s where OpenText™ Documentum™ Content Management’s (CM) mobile app comes in. It’s your secure OpenText Documentum CM repository—right in your pocket—ready when you are, without sacrificing control or security. 

Get things done on-the-go 

The OpenText Documentum CM mobile app for iOS and Android makes mobile work more than just checking files. It helps you actually work from anywhere: 

  • Upload multiple documents at once straight from your phone or tablet 
  • Access files offline, safely stored in the app’s private storage so no other apps can touch them 
  • Expand and collapse metadata forms for easier viewing on smaller screens 
  • Delight users with quick onboarding and coachmarks that make the app simple to learn 
  • Stay productive from anywhere, on any device 

Security that travels with you 

Your device might leave the building, but your security never does. 

  • Biometric authentication—fingerprint, face, or voice—means no fumbling with long passwords 
  • A quick scan or gesture ties access to the individual, keeping the experience seamless while improving security 
  • Jailbreak/root detection prevents the app from running on compromised devices 
  • OpenText Directory Services (OTDS) supports Multi-Factor Authentication for extra protection 

For IT teams, the app delivers enterprise-grade control: 

  • MDM support with AirWatch and MobileIron for mobile device monitoring and management 
  • AppWorks Gateway for secure connections and a full audit trail of mobile activity 
  • Remote wipe to remove Documentum content without touching personal apps or data 
  • Full visibility into connection times, devices, and user activity 

Keep approvals moving with digital signatures 

Critical approvals shouldn’t get stuck just because you’re on the go. With enterprise-grade e-signature integration—including out-of-the-box support for cloud and on-premises DocuSign—OpenText Documentum CM’s mobile app keeps business flowing: 

  • Pre-configured templates speed up document preparation 
  • Define exactly who needs to sign and in what order 
  • Complete audit trails capture names, signatures, dates, times, IP addresses, and more 

Full control for IT and Administrators 

Administrators can: 

  • Set global sharing policies, passwords, and expiry dates 
  • Create and manage accounts 
  • Assign storage quotas 
  • Lock or disable accounts remotely 
  • View connected users in real time 
  • Track activity with dashboards and reporting 

Bottom line 

OpenText Documentum CM Mobile isn’t just “working from your phone.” It’s about making sure work gets done—securely, efficiently, and without compromise—wherever the day takes you. 

From field crews to executives, from contractors to content publishers, it keeps the right information in the right hands—fast, secure, and always compliant. 

Dianne Jolly

Dianne Jolly is a Senior Product Marketing Manager, specializing in Documentum solutions. Dianne helps customers reimagine what is possible with Documentum, partnering with them on their journey to modernize and digitize content management processes. Her years of experience with business solutions and technology allows her to understand the unique challenges organizations face as they innovate to meet the future needs of their business.

