Work anywhere, worry less with OpenText Documentum Content Management’s mobile app

Work doesn’t just happen at a desk anymore. Whether you’re on a job site, in an airport, or grabbing coffee before your next meeting, you still need to keep projects moving. That’s where OpenText™ Documentum™ Content Management’s (CM) mobile app comes in. It’s your secure OpenText Documentum CM repository—right in your pocket—ready when you are, without sacrificing control or security.

Get things done on-the-go

The OpenText Documentum CM mobile app for iOS and Android makes mobile work more than just checking files. It helps you actually work from anywhere:

Upload multiple documents at once straight from your phone or tablet

Access files offline, safely stored in the app's private storage so no other apps can touch them

Expand and collapse metadata forms for easier viewing on smaller screens

Delight users with quick onboarding and coachmarks that make the app simple to learn

Stay productive from anywhere, on any device

Security that travels with you

Your device might leave the building, but your security never does.

Biometric authentication —fingerprint, face, or voice—means no fumbling with long passwords

A quick scan or gesture ties access to the individual, keeping the experience seamless while improving security

Jailbreak/root detection prevents the app from running on compromised devices

OpenText Directory Services (OTDS) supports Multi-Factor Authentication for extra protection

For IT teams, the app delivers enterprise-grade control:

MDM support with AirWatch and MobileIron for mobile device monitoring and management

AppWorks Gateway for secure connections and a full audit trail of mobile activity

Remote wipe to remove Documentum content without touching personal apps or data

to remove Documentum content without touching personal apps or data Full visibility into connection times, devices, and user activity

Keep approvals moving with digital signatures

Critical approvals shouldn’t get stuck just because you’re on the go. With enterprise-grade e-signature integration—including out-of-the-box support for cloud and on-premises DocuSign—OpenText Documentum CM’s mobile app keeps business flowing:

Pre-configured templates speed up document preparation

Define exactly who needs to sign and in what order

and in what order Complete audit trails capture names, signatures, dates, times, IP addresses, and more

Full control for IT and Administrators

Administrators can:

Set global sharing policies, passwords, and expiry dates

Create and manage accounts

Assign storage quotas

Lock or disable accounts remotely

View connected users in real time

Track activity with dashboards and reporting

Bottom line

OpenText Documentum CM Mobile isn’t just “working from your phone.” It’s about making sure work gets done—securely, efficiently, and without compromise—wherever the day takes you.

From field crews to executives, from contractors to content publishers, it keeps the right information in the right hands—fast, secure, and always compliant.