Content Services

Making license management easier with OpenText™ Documentum™ Content Management

If you work in IT or manage software in your organization, you probably know how tricky license management can be. Good news! OpenText™ Documentum™ Content…

Dianne Jolly profile picture
Dianne Jolly

September 11, 20253 min read

Share this post to x. Share to linkedin. Mail to

If you work in IT or manage software in your organization, you probably know how tricky license management can be. Good news! OpenText™ Documentum™ Content Management (CM) has made this easier starting with version CE 24.4! 

Let’s break it down into simple terms. 

What’s new? 

OpenText Documentum CM now includes smarter license management. This is handled through something called OTDS (OpenText Directory Services), which helps track how your organization is using the software. 

Here’s what that means for you: 

  • Better control – You’ll know exactly who’s using what. 
  • Smarter decisions – You can see usage patterns to help plan future purchases. 
  • Easier compliance – It’s much simpler to stay in line with your license agreements. 

How does it work? 

Everyone who uses OpenText Documentum CM needs a license, and now these licenses are managed through OTDS. 

Each time a user logs in, a license is automatically reserved for them. If all your licenses are used up, new users won’t be able to log in—so it’s important to manage them well! 

There are also special “add-on” licenses for extra features, which can be assigned to users as needed. 

Getting started in 5 easy steps 

Here’s a quick look at what you need to do: 

  1. Set up OTDS – This is your license control center. You can install it on your own servers or in the cloud. 
  1. Get your license key – You’ll need to request this through OpenText support. There are two ways to do it, and both are simple. 
  1. Create a license area (Partition) – In OTDS, set up a special area to keep track of your license file and which users will use it. 
  1. Link the license to OpenText Documentum CM– You’ll connect the license info to the Documentum system so it knows who has permission. 
  1. Assign licenses to users – You can assign licenses to specific people, groups, or the whole partition. 

Special notes for different tools 

If you use other OpenText Documentum CM tools like Advanced Workflow, Reports, or Microsoft® 365 integration, there are a few extra steps. Usually, this just means creating a special OTDS user with the right settings. 

What if you’re upgrading? 

If you’re moving from an older version to CE 24.4 or later, you’ll need to upgrade OTDS, OpenText Documentum CM server, and a few other tools. Just follow the steps above once everything is updated. 

Common problems and how to fix them 

Sometimes things go wrong, but don’t worry—most issues have simple fixes: 

  • Missing license? Check that you’ve uploaded the key in OTDS. 
  • Login issues? Make sure your users have been assigned to a license. 
  • Getting an error message? It could be a bad password or a user that’s not in the right group. 

The system logs (like otdsauth.log) will help you spot exactly what’s wrong. 

Final thoughts 

OpenText has made license management a lot easier with this update. By using OTDS, you can keep track of everything, avoid surprises, and make sure your team has access to what they need—when they need it. 

If you’re an admin, this means fewer headaches. And for the rest of the team, it means smoother access to important tools. 

Read the technical paper

Share this post

Share this post to x. Share to linkedin. Mail to
Dianne Jolly avatar image

Dianne Jolly

Dianne Jolly is a Senior Product Marketing Manager, specializing in Documentum solutions. Dianne helps customers reimagine what is possible with Documentum, partnering with them on their journey to modernize and digitize content management processes. Her years of experience with business solutions and technology allows her to understand the unique challenges organizations face as they innovate to meet the future needs of their business.

See all posts

More from the author

Can OpenText Documentum Content Management handle big workloads in the cloud? Yes, and here’s how!
Content Services

Can OpenText Documentum Content Management handle big workloads in the cloud? Yes, and here’s how!

Scale for high volumes, support global teams, and stay secure in the cloud.

June 25, 2025

3 min read

What’s new in OpenText Documentum Content Management
Content Services

What’s new in OpenText Documentum Content Management

Customers trust OpenText™ Documentum™ Content Management (CM) to help them ensure their high volume, critical business content is secure, organized, preserved and easily accessible while…

June 06, 2025

23 min read

Transform energy, manufacturing, and asset operations with AI content management
Content Services

Transform energy, manufacturing, and asset operations with AI content management

Streamline processes, enhance decision-making, and ensure compliance.

May 08, 2025

7 min read

Stay in the loop!

Get our most popular content delivered monthly to your inbox.

How can we help?