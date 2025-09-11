Making license management easier with OpenText™ Documentum™ Content Management

If you work in IT or manage software in your organization, you probably know how tricky license management can be. Good news! OpenText™ Documentum™ Content Management (CM) has made this easier starting with version CE 24.4!

Let’s break it down into simple terms.

What’s new?

OpenText Documentum CM now includes smarter license management. This is handled through something called OTDS (OpenText Directory Services), which helps track how your organization is using the software.

Here’s what that means for you:

Better control – You’ll know exactly who’s using what.

Smarter decisions – You can see usage patterns to help plan future purchases.

Easier compliance – It’s much simpler to stay in line with your license agreements.

How does it work?

Everyone who uses OpenText Documentum CM needs a license, and now these licenses are managed through OTDS.

Each time a user logs in, a license is automatically reserved for them. If all your licenses are used up, new users won’t be able to log in—so it’s important to manage them well!

There are also special “add-on” licenses for extra features, which can be assigned to users as needed.

Getting started in 5 easy steps

Here’s a quick look at what you need to do:

Set up OTDS – This is your license control center. You can install it on your own servers or in the cloud.

Get your license key – You’ll need to request this through OpenText support. There are two ways to do it, and both are simple.

Create a license area (Partition) – In OTDS, set up a special area to keep track of your license file and which users will use it.

Link the license to OpenText Documentum CM– You’ll connect the license info to the Documentum system so it knows who has permission.

Assign licenses to users – You can assign licenses to specific people, groups, or the whole partition.

If you use other OpenText Documentum CM tools like Advanced Workflow, Reports, or Microsoft® 365 integration, there are a few extra steps. Usually, this just means creating a special OTDS user with the right settings.

What if you’re upgrading?

If you’re moving from an older version to CE 24.4 or later, you’ll need to upgrade OTDS, OpenText Documentum CM server, and a few other tools. Just follow the steps above once everything is updated.

Common problems and how to fix them

Sometimes things go wrong, but don’t worry—most issues have simple fixes:

Missing license? Check that you’ve uploaded the key in OTDS.

Login issues? Make sure your users have been assigned to a license.

Getting an error message? It could be a bad password or a user that’s not in the right group.

The system logs (like otdsauth.log) will help you spot exactly what’s wrong.

Final thoughts

OpenText has made license management a lot easier with this update. By using OTDS, you can keep track of everything, avoid surprises, and make sure your team has access to what they need—when they need it.

If you’re an admin, this means fewer headaches. And for the rest of the team, it means smoother access to important tools.