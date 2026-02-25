Content Services

Why AI-powered HR needs a stronger foundation 

What HR document management has to do with AI success 

Janine Wendling profile picture
Janine Wendling

February 25, 20263 min read

AI is already a priority for HR leaders. Boards want faster insights. Executives expect automation to reduce cost and improve decision-making. Vendors promise smarter, more responsive HR operations. 

Yet many AI initiatives in HR stall early, not because the technology fails, but because the foundation underneath it is weaker than expected. 

AI exposes what HR systems struggle to hide 

AI depends on trusted, complete, and accessible information. In HR, that information is not just structured data in core systems, but the documents that explain context, intent, and history. Contracts, performance records, policy acknowledgements, and employee files all shape how decisions are made. 

When HR document management is fragmented across shared drives, inboxes, and disconnected repositories, AI does not simplify work. It amplifies inconsistency. Missing documents, incomplete records, and unclear ownership create hesitation instead of confidence. 

This is where AI ambition collides with operational reality. 

The foundation problem most HR teams underestimate 

Most organizations have invested heavily in HR systems, automation, and analytics. Fewer have addressed how employee documents are created, stored, governed, and accessed across the hire-to-retire lifecycle. 

Without a strong document foundation, HR teams struggle with inconsistent access to employee information, limited confidence in data completeness, and manual effort to validate records. These issues often exist quietly until AI brings them to the surface and increases exposure to risk. 

Why this matters now 

AI has raised expectations for speed, accuracy, and accountability in HR. Decisions supported by AI must be defensible, transparent, and compliant. That requires confidence not only in systems, but in the documents that support them. 

As expectations for audit readiness and responsible data handling increase, many HR leaders are re-examining what HR compliance really means in practice. Strong HR document management helps organizations establish a reliable source of truth, apply consistent governance, and reduce manual intervention. It becomes the backbone that allows automation and intelligence to scale with confidence. 

Industry research shows that organizations treating document management as a strategic foundation, rather than an administrative afterthought, are better positioned to adopt AI with control and credibility.¹ 

A decision point for CHROs 

For CHROs, the question is not whether AI is shaping HR. It already is. The real question is whether the foundations in place today can support that shift without introducing new risk. 

Strengthening HR document management may not be the most visible part of digital transformation, but it is often the most consequential. Leaders who address it early reduce exposure, improve readiness, and create space for AI initiatives to deliver meaningful value. 

To understand why HR document management plays such a critical role in AI readiness, and what foundations matter most, read the IDC report: The foundation of AI-powered HR starts with document management. 

[1] IDC, The Foundation of AI-Powered HR Starts with Document Management, 2025 

    Janine Wendling avatar image

    Janine Wendling

    Janine is a Sr. Product Marketing Manager with 25+ years of OpenText experience, specializing in HR technology solutions. Having led OpenText’s own SAP SuccessFactors implementation, she blends hands-on experience with market strategy to drive real HR digital transformation. She believes every HR team deserves technology that actually makes their job easier, not harder.

