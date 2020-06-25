What’s new in OpenText Media Management Cloud Edition (CE) 20.2

All organizations are faced with increasing demands for images and video for marketing and operational purposes. Managing higher volumes, larger file sizes, more diverse formats, new content providers and proliferating distribution channels requires robust and efficient processes. The need for a highly capable and versatile Digital Asset Management platform has never been greater. But in a time of restricted budgets, organizations also must ensure that they are getting the best value from existing and new investments, whether in technology or personnel.

In each update, innovations in OpenText™ Media Management Cloud Edition (CE) 20.2 provide new options and better value to new and existing customers alike. As part of OpenText Cloud Editions (CE) 20.2, we are proud to offer a new deployment option for Media Management that enables customers to take advantage of reduced costs, greater resilience and easier upgrades. Also in this update, improvements to the user interface and business tools can help increase the productivity of teams by increasing usability and enabling the automation of common tasks.

New homepage layout and mosaic view

Creative users perform best in an engaging environment, which is why each update to Media Management includes improvements to the user experience. The latest release introduces a new, welcoming homepage design with greater flexibility, and an immersive new mosaic gallery view that puts maximum focus on the visuals. Both changes are designed to get users started on their priority tasks more quickly.

Collections

Introducing new ways to collaborate and distribute assets. Collections are evolved lightboxes that users can create then optionally share with other users, either allowing them to help curate the collection, or restricting them to just viewing the assets. A collection can even be promoted to the new homepage of specific users or groups, providing an easy method to distribute assets internally to support campaigns and other projects. In conjunction with Digital Hub for Media Management (optional add-on), collections can also be published to an internal or external micro-site for easy distribution to a wider community, directly from Media Management.

Cloud-optimized architecture

There are even bigger changes “under the hood” that will please the IT department. The application has been fully re-architected into services optimized for cloud, each of which can be independently scaled to your individual requirements. This has also enabled us to launch a fully containerized fast deployment option, which will make future upgrades much faster and easier. We remain committed to providing flexibility to customers with where to host Media Management, whether in the OpenText Cloud, with a public cloud provider, or on-premise.

Reports

Another change is the introduction of a new and improved reports function. This delivers the ability to easily track user adoption and system performance through flexible reports and stylish dashboards. The importance of data and reporting in DAM is growing, and this new framework provides a powerful foundation for improvements in data-led decision-making.

Learn more

OpenText Media Management CE 20.2 introduces great new ways to maximize user engagement, creativity and productivity. In addition to the highlights above, a wide portfolio of other updates increases the usefulness of AI, empowers business users, and extends the options for process automation. In particular, enhancements to the workflow design tool have the potential to deliver huge value to some organizations. Check out our webinar in July for a demonstration.

Contact your account team to discuss your upgrade options, and learn more by visiting our website.

Accelerate your upgrade and reduce risk by working with OpenText Professional Services. Let our experts work with you to assess the current environment and prepare recommendations for a successful upgrade, whether on-premises, in the OpenText™ Cloud, in other company’s clouds or in a hybrid environment. Customers who have Professional Services-led upgrades report up to 75% fewer queries to Customer Support.

