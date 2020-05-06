What’s new in OpenText Decisiv Cloud Edition (CE) 20.2

The need to access information for legal matters and client responsiveness hasn’t stopped in a world that has changed dramatically in a short period of time. Yet most knowledge workers, including lawyers, spend up to 22 percent[1] of their work hours searching documents and data scattered across dozens or more of internal data sources—from email, matter management and document management systems to Microsoft™ SharePoint™, HR and billing systems, cloud file share drives and more.

OpenText™ Decisiv™ makes it easy for users to access information from these data sources and more remotely and securely, from any supported browser, while accelerating productivity and efficiency with enhancements we’re pleased to introduce OpenText Decisiv Cloud Edition (CE) 20.2. Cloud Edition (CE) is new release nomenclature that applies to all products previously included in Release 16, regardless of how they are deployed (on-premises, cloud or hybrid).

Search faster and more efficiently in SharePoint

With the enhancements of Content Delivery over SharePoint (CDS) and Webparts, CE 20.2 streamlines knowledge management (KM) productivity for SharePoint users. By adding the classic Decisiv UI inside SharePoint, users can search and stay working in their desired environment and eliminate the need to go between application browsers.

Additionally, SharePoint users save time, accelerate collaboration and improve overall productivity with:

Annotations – add personalized tags for search set up. Annotations let users create their own meaningful search names or “tags” that can be reused individually, by teams, and added to the system;

Bookmarks – easily relocate search results by bookmarking content;

Relevance Analysis – validate search result ranking with at-a-glance, graphical results;

Saved Search overlay – quickly access most recent saved searches;

Search history overlay – quickly view most recent searches; and,

Pinboard REST services – easily interact with bookmarks.

[1] Source: 1IDC, The State of Data Discovery and Cataloging, 2018

Collaborate faster with time-saving user enhancements

CE 20.2 also introduces enhanced collaboration tools. By bookmarking information already found, saving and sharing complex search setups and setting notifications on saved searches, knowledge workers and their teams can re-execute search tasks and automatically access the most up-to-date information. Teams benefit from:

Easily enabling notifications to see updates on saved enterprise searches

Saving time by displaying shared search criteria

Quickly sharing search URLs with “copy link” feature

CE 20.2 accelerates team productivity by eliminating repetitive and complex enterprise search-related tasks, improving knowledge management for the competitive advantage.

Want to learn more about Decisiv?

Watch this recorded customer case study.

Read the business white paper: Leveraging AI to Transform Knowledge Management for the Competitive Advantage.

Hear this CIO’s insider view in this recorded webinar.

See a recorded product demonstration.

Accelerate your upgrade and reduce risk by working with OpenText Professional Services. Let our experts work with you to assess the current environment and prepare recommendations for a successful upgrade, whether on-premises, in the OpenText™ Cloud, in other company’s clouds or in a hybrid environment. Customers who have Professional Services-led upgrades report up to 75% fewer queries to Customer Support.

Watch the launch event

Learn how OpenText delivers a modernized information infrastructure that is more agile and integrated so organizations can respond to change faster and easier than ever before.