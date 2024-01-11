Customer Experience

Unveiling OpenText’s leadership position in digital experience management

Photo of Greg Dierickse Greg DierickseJanuary 11, 2024
Providing a captivating digital experience is challenging. Users form an opinion on a website in just 0.05 seconds, moving on quickly if it doesn’t hold their interest. The way customers interact with the web and the world around them is constantly evolving. In fact, an overwhelming majority of global executives – 95% – say customers are changing faster than their businesses can keep up. 

As organizations grapple with creating seamless, engaging, and personalized digital experiences, OpenText TM is making waves. OpenText was recently named a Leader in the Omdia Universe for Digital Experience Management (DXM) 2023-2024.    

Key insights from the Omdia report

  1. Market positioning  

OpenText is a clear leader among vendors along the Capabilities axis and has made a significant jump upwards along the Strategic Execution axis. OpenText also received the leading score in Core Capabilities, Advanced Capabilities and Solution Breadth, and a high score in Strategy and Innovation.  

  1. Comprehensive solution  

OpenText’s leadership position reflects innovation in AI, a breadth of DXM capabilities and cloud deployment options, strong differentiation in the approach to Total Experience (TX), and an integrated offering for content management system (CMS), Digital Asset Management (DAM) and Customer Communications Management (CCM).   

The Omdia Digital Experience Management graph shows OpenText as a leader on the far right, along with Adobe, Acquia, Squiz, Optimizely and HCLSoftware. Progress, Magnolia, Crownpeak and RWS are shown as challengers while Ibrexa is a propsect.

“OpenText should appear on your shortlist if you want a DX that offers a lot of additional capabilities, such as collaboration, DAM, and customer communications management through seamless integration.” 

-Omdia Universe for Digital Experience Management report, 2023-2024 

A glimpse into success with OpenText Experience Cloud 

From the inside out, OpenText is helping organizations around the world transform their approach to digital experience management. OpenText embarked on our own modernization program using OpenText Experience Cloud with TeamSite and Media Management powered by Google Cloud Platform. The new platform powers fresh content for more than 1,110 web pages, offering greater clarity, accessibility, and personalization. Since going live with the new OpenText.com experience, digital engagement increased 10% with a 50% shorter time to market for new digital content. Globally, TeamSite powers more than 10,000 websites for market-leading companies.  

Rise to the occasion with modern digital experiences 

OpenText Experience Cloud is your partner in digital experience transformation. Learn more about how OpenText ranks among other vendors with a complimentary copy of the Omdia report

Photo of Greg Dierickse

Greg Dierickse

Greg Dierickse has been helping customers improve their digital experiences for over 20 years, including roles as product and marketing manager at Dell EMC, HP, and Oracle. Greg uses his first-hand experience running web and digital marketing teams to better understand the diverse requirements for customers, partners and employees. Previously, Greg has worked in Canada, United States, Singapore and Shanghai, and applies a global mind-set to unique customer journeys.

