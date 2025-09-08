News & Events

Unlocking AI’s full potential

Recent survey reveals mature practices and a solid foundation are key

September 08, 2025

A new survey by Foundry, conducted on behalf of OpenText, shows that 77% of organizations are already using AI in some form. But while adoption is high, success isn’t guaranteed. The research shows organizations that start with a robust foundation of information management and have progressed further in their AI journey are unlocking the most value.

A strong foundation for AI

The survey highlights that AI delivers real value when backed by trusted data and governance. Key barriers include silos, poor integration, and keeping up with compliance. Only half of organizations say their governance is working well, underscoring the need for stronger controls.

“Without strong information management systems, clear governance, and scalable infrastructure, businesses risk stalling initiatives, not meeting expectations, or introducing new vulnerabilities,” reads the survey report.

AI maturity matters

Nearly 70% of mature adopters are satisfied with their return on AI investment, compared to just 42% of newer adopters. And more mature AI users measure value differently. While those newer to AI focus narrowly on efficiency gains, those who have been using it longer evaluate AI by its ability to solve business problems, reduce risk, and drive innovation. This long-term view focuses on AI delivering sustainable value, not just quick wins.

Productivity is the top driver

Across industries, productivity emerged as the No. 1 goal of AI. Mature adopters report major gains from automation and information tools, including streamlined workflows, faster decisions, and reduced manual rework. Instead of treating AI as a bolt-on, they embed it into core processes—shifting teams from reactive to proactive operations.

Looking for more data about how your peers are benefitting from AI? Read the full report that summarizes the survey results. And see how OpenText can help you on your AI journey.  


Image of a Foundry report cover with man and woman working at night
survey report

What mature AI adopters know about unlocking AI’s full potential

OpenText recently commissioned Foundry to survey more than 500 IT leaders about how they’re using AI and information management. Learn about how they are benefiting.

Read the report

