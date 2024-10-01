Transform threat hunting with actionable threat intelligence

In today’s cybersecurity landscape, the threat hunter’s role is pivotal in identifying and mitigating advanced threats. Threat hunters are tasked with proactively finding and analyzing anomalies, a job that requires more than just technical skills—it demands continuous learning, curiosity, and collaboration. One of the most valuable assets in a threat hunter’s toolkit is threat intelligence, a resource that enriches their efforts by providing data, context, and insights into emerging cyber threats.

The role of threat intelligence in threat hunting

Threat intelligence is the collection, analysis, and dissemination of information about potential or ongoing cyber threats. It provides threat hunters with critical insights into threat actors, tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs), enabling them to make informed decisions on where and how to hunt.

Enabling proactive hunting

Traditionally, cybersecurity measures have been reactive, focused on responding to detected threats. Threat hunting flips this script by encouraging hunters to actively seek out threats, even before alarms are triggered. Threat intelligence feeds—whether from open-source platforms, paid services, or internal intelligence repositories—empower threat hunters to act on the latest information about adversary behavior. For example, if new malware is spreading through a specific sector, threat hunters equipped with intelligence about its indicators of compromise (IOCs) can search their environment for traces of infection before it becomes a widespread issue.

Supporting contextual analysis

One of the key challenges in threat hunting is distinguishing between normal activity and malicious behavior. Threat intelligence helps by offering context that would otherwise be absent from a raw log or alert. It tells hunters whether the IP address attempting to access their systems has a history of malicious activity or if the file hash flagged by their systems has been associated with ransomware in previous attacks. This context can significantly reduce the time spent analyzing false positives and allow threat hunters to focus on real, actionable threats.

Best practices for leveraging threat intelligence

To maximize the value of threat intelligence in threat hunting, here are some best practices:

Integrate threat intelligence into SIEM tools: Many organizations have invested in Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) tools, which aggregate data from across the network. Feeding threat intelligence into these tools allows threat hunters to correlate intelligence with their logs and alerts, providing a more holistic view of potential threats. Automate routine analysis: While threat hunters need to analyze complex cases manually, threat intelligence can be automated to handle lower-level tasks. For example, scripts can be created to automatically check IOCs against threat intelligence databases, saving valuable time for hunters to focus on more nuanced threats. Participate in threat intelligence communities: Open source and community-driven platforms are invaluable resources for threat hunters. By contributing to and drawing from these communities, hunters can stay ahead of emerging threats and learn from the experiences of their peers. Stay informed with continuous learning: As the research from the University of Victoria points out, threat hunting is a continuous learning process . Threat hunters should be actively engaged in updating their knowledge of the latest threats through threat intelligence reports, conferences, and collaboration with external experts. Adopt a holistic approach: Gain the upper hand in your cyber defense by detecting early warnings and reducing blind spots by unleashing threat visibility beyond the traditional organizational perimeter defined by the corporate firewall. Harness the combined power of internal log-based (near-space) and external internet signal-based (far-space) insights to maximize situational awareness of threats targeting any entity critical to your operational whether it is part of your organization or not (eg. supply chain) .

FarSpace intelligence for early detection

Unlike traditional threat detection systems that focus primarily on internal logs and local threat activity—referred to as “NearSpace”— ArcSight cyDNA, a global internet signal analytics tool, extends visibility into the broader “FarSpace,” and provides contextually relevant insights on capturing adversarial activities. This allows threat hunters to detect threats earlier, often before they manifest within the organization’s internal environment. For instance, cyDNA monitors global signals like botnet traffic, suspicious remote access attempts, and open ports to identify potential threats directed at an organization .

This FarSpace analysis gives threat hunters a clearer view of who is targeting their organization, the methods they are using, and the possible attack paths they may take by monitoring and analyzing threats within a covered space defined by specific IP addresses or ASNs. cyDNA easily integrates with any existing SIEM tool. So, with NearSpace (SIEM) and FarSpace (cyDNA) data, threat hunter can now perform MultiSpace analysis, which allows them to see the full scope of the threats and respond proactively.

Precision in threat attribution and activity mapping

One of the most valuable features of cyDNA is its ability to attribute threat actors by identifying the origins of malicious activity. It goes beyond the digital disguises often employed by advanced threat actors, uncovering their techniques, motivations, and global activities. This attribution helps threat hunters not only understand who is attacking but also predict future behavior, making it easier to anticipate and block breaches.

cyDNA’s adversarial activity mapping also helps threat hunters by providing detailed insights into the resources and techniques of known adversaries. This rich context allows threat hunters to develop accurate adversary profiles, which in turn supports more targeted and effective threat-hunting efforts.

Conclusion

With the volume, complexity and impact of threats escalating, threat hunters are under increasing pressure to find what matters fast. A threat hunter’s arsenal of tools must evolve to enable a holistic approach for effective and efficient detection. Multi-Space analytics takes threat hunting to a new level where far-space insights work alongside traditional near-space insights in piercing together a threat puzzle like never before.

