AI-powered threat detection: The high-tech industry’s best defense against IP theft

Intellectual property (IP) is the backbone of the high-tech industry, yet it is more vulnerable than ever. The rise of insider threats, sophisticated cyberattacks, and AI-driven espionage has created a crisis that businesses cannot afford to ignore. By 2027, the global cost of cybercrime, including IP theft, is projected to surpass $23 trillion. This is up from $8 trillion in 20221. If your organization isn’t prioritizing cybersecurity, it’s only a matter of time before it becomes the next victim.

Why IP theft in high-tech is a growing crisis

The high-tech sector is particularly susceptible to cyber threats due to its reliance on sensitive data, extensive internal networks, and collaborative work environments. Recent high-profile incidents, such as the 2023 Tesla employee data breach that exposed over 75,000 records, highlight the devastating consequences of insider threats1. Meanwhile, a recent World Economic Forum report revealed that one in three CEOs cite cyber espionage and IP theft as their top concerns for 20252.

Key vulnerabilities include:

Valuable IP: Innovative technologies make high-tech companies a prime target for corporate espionage.

Innovative technologies make high-tech companies a prime target for corporate espionage. Extensive Data Access: Employees and contractors often have access to proprietary data. This makes it easier for bad actors to exploit systems.

Employees and contractors often have access to proprietary data. This makes it easier for bad actors to exploit systems. Rapid Employee Turnover: High job mobility in tech increases the risk of IP theft when employees switch companies.

High job mobility in tech increases the risk of IP theft when employees switch companies. Sophisticated Insider Threats: Unlike external attacks, insiders can blend in with legitimate activity, making them harder to detect.

The AI-powered cybersecurity solution

Traditional security tools are no longer enough to combat modern cyber threats. OpenText™ Core Threat Detection and Response leverages AI-driven behavioral analytics to uncover insider threats, advanced persistent threats (APTs), and sophisticated cyberattacks before they can cause harm.

What makes AI-powered threat detection essential?

Unmatched behavioral analytics: AI identifies deviations from normal activity, catching threats that evade rule-based security tools.

AI identifies deviations from normal activity, catching threats that evade rule-based security tools. Reduced alert fatigue: Advanced risk scoring prioritizes high-risk threats, ensuring security teams focus on real dangers.

Advanced risk scoring prioritizes high-risk threats, ensuring security teams focus on real dangers. Seamless integration: OpenText solutions work alongside Microsoft Defender for Endpoint and Entra ID to enhance security.

OpenText solutions work alongside Microsoft Defender for Endpoint and Entra ID to enhance security. Accelerated threat response: Detecting insider threats in days, not months, significantly reduces remediation costs.

The rising threat of AI-driven cyberattacks

With the rapid adoption of generative AI (GenAI), cybercriminals have new tools to launch highly targeted attacks. By using AI-powered tools, attackers can automate the process of creating convincing phishing emails, deepfake videos, and malicious code. This significantly increases the scale and effectiveness of their attacks. AI models can also be used to identify vulnerabilities in software and systems, allowing cybercriminals to exploit weaknesses faster than ever before. Additionally, generative AI enables attackers to craft tailored and highly targeted social engineering schemes that are more likely to deceive individuals into disclosing sensitive information or granting access to critical systems.

This new wave of AI-driven attacks poses a growing threat to the high-tech sector, challenging traditional cybersecurity measures and forcing companies to adapt quickly to an evolving threat landscape. The tech industry’s interconnected digital ecosystems also make it easier for bad actors to use AI for data exfiltration, automated phishing, and large-scale cyber espionage. Without AI-powered threat detection, organizations risk falling behind in the cybersecurity arms race.

Act now before it’s too late

The stakes are too high for a reactive approach. OpenText Core Threat Detection and Response delivers near real-time, AI-driven security. It adapts quickly to evolving threats that are increasingly hard to find and costly to remediate and safeguards your most valuable assets.

Don’t wait until your IP is stolen. Learn how AI-powered cybersecurity can protect your organization.

Sources: