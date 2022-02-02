Stopping Remote Access Trojans (RATs) in their tracks with OpenText MDR

In 2012, we saw the first release of the Adwind malware family which were Java-based remote access tools (RATs) called “Frutas”. Since then, it has been rebranded several times with names such as Adwind, UnReCoM, Alien Spy, JSocket, JBifrost, UnknownRat, and JConnectPro.

The OpenTextTM MDR has seen infections from the Adwind RAT family as recently as January, 2022.

Adwind doesn’t self-infect computers or spread automatically. It relies on user interaction: double-clicking the .JAR attachment in the email, or doing the same from an archive.

Alternatively, it can be spread via other containers like .hta or .vbs files, which install Java if it’s not available on the system and download the main Adwind.JAR file from a remote server.

OpenText consistently researches how Remote Access Trojans (RAT) and other malware affect and interact with the endpoint for the best detection techniques. For this blog, we ran this malware in our test environment and next, we will walk through it and see what it looks like in the DEVO Security Information Event Management (SIEM) platform.

We have several types of alerts that would trigger on this event at different stages of the infection.

Once an alert is triggered in DEVO, we can track it from the alerts page as seen in Fig 1.

Here in the alerts page, we see “Wscript executing an EXE file”. In a real scenario, the RAT could have been introduced to the network via spam campaigns, fake software updates, trojans or untrustworthy software download sources.

This tells us that if the ParentProcess is Wscript and it is running an executable other than Wscript, then trigger the alert. In the alert itself, we see that user robert.tompson on host FRONT-OFFICE4 clicked on a disguised .jsr file. This action ran Java, which ran the script krmfoicaw.txt.

Initial Infection:

Next, we will go to this event in the DEVO view of the Windows Event logs as seen in Fig 2 and track it there.

Fig 2.

Tactic, Techniques, and Procedures (TTP’s) observed during infection:

ParentProcessName C:\Windows\explorer.exe

CommandLine “C:\Program Files (x86)\Java\jre1.8.0_311\bin\javaw.exe” -jar “C:\Users\robert.tompson\Downloads\invoice.jar”

NewProcessName C:\Program Files (x86)\Java\jre1.8.0_311\bin\javaw.exe

ParentProcessName C:\Users\robert.tompson\AppData\Roaming\Oracle\bin\javaw.exe

CommandLine C:\Users\robert.tompson\AppData\Roaming\Oracle\bin\javaw.exe -jar C:\Users\robert.tompson\JVlpBjOuqsQ\.jar.Bttolj

NewProcessName C:\Program Files (x86)\Java\jre1.8.0_311\bin\javaw.exe

In the log entries above, we see the Adwind dropper process. The user opened the Adwind .jar file and the malware started execution through Java virtual machine. This initial process executed the js script, which ran one more js script and another .jar file.

ParentProcessName C:\Users\robert.tompson\AppData\Roaming\Oracle\bin\javaw.exe

CommandLine taskkill /IM UserAccountControlSettings.exe /T /F

NewProcessName C:\Windows\SysWOW64\taskkill.exe

ParentProcessName C:\Users\robert.tompson\AppData\Roaming\Oracle\bin\javaw.exe

CommandLine taskkill /IM ProcessHacker.exe /T /F

NewProcessName C:\Windows\SysWOW64\taskkill.exe

ParentProcessName C:\Users\robert.tompson\AppData\Roaming\Oracle\bin\javaw.exe

CommandLine taskkill /IM K7TSecurity.exe /T /F

NewProcessName C:\Windows\SysWOW64\taskkill.exe

ParentProcessName C:\Users\robert.tompson\AppData\Roaming\Oracle\bin\javaw.exe

CommandLine taskkill /IM uiWatchDog.exe /T /F

NewProcessName C:\Windows\SysWOW64\taskkill.exe

ParentProcessName C:\Users\robert.tompson\AppData\Roaming\Oracle\bin\javaw.exe

CommandLine taskkill /IM SUPERAntiSpyware.exe /T /F

NewProcessName C:\Windows\SysWOW64\taskkill.exe

In the log entries above, we see that JS script also used Task Scheduler to run itself later. The Jar file runs a series of taskkill commands to shutdown processes based on a list containing names of particular system processes, common anti-virus programs, packet analysis and others.

ParentProcessName C:\Program Files (x86)\Java\jre1.8.0_311\bin\javaw.exe

CommandLine attrib +h “C:\Users\robert.tompson\JVlpBjOuqsQ\*.*”

NewProcessName C:\Windows\SysWOW64\attrib.exe

ParentProcessName C:\Program Files (x86)\Java\jre1.8.0_311\bin\javaw.exe

CommandLine attrib +h “C:\Users\robert.tompson\JVlpBjOuqsQ”

NewProcessName C:\Windows\SysWOW64\attrib.exe

In the log entries above, we see the RAT changing the folder and file attributes to; system, hidden, and read-only – using the attrib command.

NewProcessName C:\Windows\SysWOW64\xcopy.exe

ParentProcessName C:\Program Files (x86)\Java\jre1.8.0_311\bin\java.exe

CommandLine cmd.exe /C cscript.exe C:\Users\ROBERT~1.TOM\AppData\Local\Temp\Retrive1361723543805738850.vbs

NewProcessName C:\Windows\SysWOW64\cmd.exe

In the log entry above, we see that Adwind copies the related Java Runtime files to a temporary directory within the victim’s home directory using the xcopy command.

ParentProcessName C:\Program Files (x86)\Java\jre1.8.0_311\bin\javaw.exe

CommandLine reg add HKCU\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Run /v lMpweJSGDjr /t REG_EXPAND_SZ /d “\”C:\Users\robert.tompson\AppData\Roaming\Oracle\bin\javaw.exe\” -jar \”C:\Users\robert.tompson\JVlpBjOuqsQ\.jar.Bttolj\”” /f

NewProcessName C:\Windows\SysWOW64\reg.exe

In the above log entry, we see that the RAT adds its file path to the HKCU Run registry key for persistence using the reg command.

ParentProcessName C:\Program Files (x86)\Java\jre1.8.0_311\bin\javaw.exe

CommandLine C:\Users\robert.tompson\AppData\Roaming\Oracle\bin\javaw.exe -jar C:\Users\robert.tompson\JVlpBjOuqsQ\.jar.Bttolj

NewProcessName C:\Users\robert.tompson\AppData\Roaming\Oracle\bin\javaw.exe

In the above log entry, we see the RAT is then launched using javaw.exe so that there is no associated console window.

DEVO view of network logs showing outbound communications as seen in Fig 3:

Fig 3

Network logs showing host communicating with Command and Control (C2)

CommandLine C:\Users\robert.tompson\AppData\Roaming\Oracle\bin\javaw.exe -jar C:\Users\robert.tompson\JVlpBjOuqsQ\.jar.Bttolj

Remote_IP 96.47.232.105

96.47.232.105 Organization ASN-QUADRANET-GLOBAL

As seen in the network log entry above, the Adwind RAT then communicates with its command and control (C2) server over SSL on non-standard ports with self-signed certificates.

Adwind Indicators of Compromise (IOC):

655954e2d7d2e71f7c2cdcfb278f9154b94a50904ee3315824de204aa14e0100

e5640e712ee54cb3526f815cba11e7acbdd715285055f3ae49db3106ec4e342f

0cf873f1cb546239aca250821adff0482a746736e0a47887416a0d7a8c13085b

df24b51772ff4959e9bbfe481f72f0e88ba6e7c031d60edb3b1a47c69f69a6d0

11054aa4170990ad1d345a2caf15285f3157e4bf240015cc20431b7373a52fc2

dc1c478b9929c6c826a534845e8274896943ff399bdc042b767b924f16a75a3b

78c22b0bdb48269bf06e521c6dd960616eda9fa8592a81591a4b49f8f1c1162a

1e9a8830a9434d709e168747576801b222ed5dfdc0f5fd57b89a018e8220a4c3

6bfe19f6d48ce694d9d8bd8134d445e4497d500dc7c38deb577a481e92406823

0bbe535928fd8c85cda0abfdc17271b26460fad8fadbcbe9480159040112bd07

bb571b783085607971882f2ff832698db7508727066c5481455a4ecd4dec8174

66d6909833dbaa8a9b3fcc5055683455ea5d7e135cfb84416d30c1d2de2da208

fc14e804068d0ae448b05ffa99188fa52a84e01f5a3aaa2d86bce99f50ffdff7

a185cca00cfaeab4a21d80c3582e7ceee3827683b23caac341fe04bf8497e913

Domains Associated with the Adwind RAT C2:

majul.com

isns.net

www.ogbujpmoxi.cf

toheeb.publicvm.com

Blesseddon.dynu.net

qxq.ddns.net

alibabajob.duckdns.org

moranhq.duckdns.org

ssniper.duckdns.org

pm2bitcoin.com

jasoncarlosscot.hopto.org

jaaav.ddns.net

ml.warzonedns.com

newlogs.ddns.net

json.stringengines.com

vemvemserver.duckdns.org

olavroy.duckdns.org

wcbradley.duckdns.org

mothermaryblessme.duckdns.org

powerpower19.duckdns.org

If an organization is concerned they have been affected by a Remote Access Trojan (RAT), OpenText would recommend the following actions to be taken:

Holding anti-phishing classes to teach the organization’s staff to use caution when handling emails from unknown senders. This is a reliable way to minimize contamination as the Adwind trojan requires a user to interact with the malicious file to enter an active phase.

In addition, continuous monitoring of .JAR files from running in high risk locations such as %AppData%.

Author: John Minotti, Lead Consultant