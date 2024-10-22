Simplified security: A better approach with OpenText Secure Cloud 

In today’s digital landscape, cybersecurity is a top concern for businesses of all sizes and Managed Service Providers (MSPs). With increasing cyber threats, having a comprehensive and user-friendly security solution is essential. OpenText Secure Cloud Platform™ offers a streamlined, all-in-one solution designed to simplify cybersecurity management and enhance operational efficiency.

Why Secure Cloud is a game-changer

Unified platform for comprehensive security: Secure Cloud consolidates all cybersecurity tools into a single, intuitive platform. By eliminating the need for multiple logins and disparate systems, it simplifies product configuration, billing, support, and management—freeing up time for strategic growth.

Enhanced analytics and insights: The platform’s integrated dashboard offers advanced analytics, providing insights into key performance indicators (KPIs) and product usage. With real-time threat intelligence and tailored product recommendations, Secure Cloud helps businesses proactively manage and mitigate security risks.

Streamlined operations for growth: Designed to simplify day-to-day operations, Secure Cloud features an order history page, customer events calendar, and integrated task alerts. With robust API and PSA integrations, it supports seamless workflows and reduces complexity, allowing businesses to scale efficiently and enhance customer satisfaction.

Improved Customer Management: Simplifies onboarding and subscription management with a user-friendly interface. Efficient Ordering and Billing: Streamlines the ordering process and provides unified invoicing for smoother transactions. Robust Support: Offers real-time support via integrated chat and dedicated services. Microsoft Product Management: Manages Microsoft 365, Dynamics, and Azure products effortlessly, with notifications for expiring subscriptions. Seamless API & PSA Integrations: Supports popular tools like HaloPSA, Autotask, ConnectWise Manage, and Kaseya BMS. Enhanced Analytics: Offers a dashboard with KPIs and insights to support data-driven decision-making. Flexible Bundling Options: Allows bundling of endpoint and user-based products in the same tenant for better value.

Real-world use cases

Standardizing Operations: Manage all security products through one console, reducing complexity and inefficiencies.

Scaling with Limited Resources: Streamlined management and billing features make it easier for SMBs to grow without overstretching resources.

Enhanced Vendor Relations: Consolidates vendor interactions into a single system, simplifying management and strengthening partnerships.

Invest in your future

OpenText Secure Cloud is more than just a cybersecurity suite—it’s a strategic investment in business growth and resilience. By offering a scalable, user-friendly platform, it enables MSPs and SMBs to focus on delivering exceptional service and driving business success in an increasingly complex cybersecurity landscape.