Cultivating Curiosity and Ambition to Reimagine Our Careers

To thrive in the AI era, continuous learning is not just important—it’s essential. From software engineering to accounting, every aspect of how we work is transforming and staying ahead requires ongoing skill development and adaptability.

At OpenText, we believe learning fuels innovation and growth, which is why we invest in continuous learning and professional development at every stage. Through our study programs, educational allowances, and professional development initiatives, we support OpenTexters to stay relevant by building the knowledge and skills to help them thrive in today’s fast evolving environment.

OpenText Career Week powers professional development

Our commitment to continuous learning and professional development is underpinned by OpenText Career Week – an annual flagship program dedicated to learning, growth, and empowerment for all employees. Each year, thousands of OpenTexters around the world come together in person and virtually to invest in their professional development and shape their career paths at OpenText.

This year, more than 300 OpenTexters delivered over 30 engaging sessions that sparked ideas, encouraged career-focused conversations, and inspired employees across the organization to build their career development plans.

Reflecting on his recent OpenText Career Week experience, Ashwin Ramesh Pattath, a Software Engineer based in India, said: “Wow, Career Week 2025 was absolutely amazing! The sessions were super insightful, and I loved connecting with colleagues from all over the world. Huge thanks to OpenText for empowering us to take charge of our career journeys! Can’t wait for next year!”

OpenTexter, Maria Thomas, a product support specialist based in Canada, said the inspirational career stories shared during this year’s OpenText Career Week motivated her to pursue her career goals. “I loved the diverse sessions that covered a variety of topics, allowing us to explore different aspects of career development. Interactive workshops allowed me to apply what I learned in real-time. I also appreciated the personal growth focus in many of the sessions, helping me develop key skills.”