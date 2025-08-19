Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) streamlines its onboarding processes

At SAS, we want to bring Scandinavia to the world and the world to Scandinavia. We’re the flag carrier for the three largest Scandinavian countries—Sweden, Denmark, and Norway—and we operate more than a hundred routes all over the globe, including intercontinental flights to Asia

To keep delighting our customers year after year, we rely on thousands of colleagues working across our global business. While our largest communities are based in our domestic markets, we also have significant numbers of people working across international offices.

Delivering outstanding employee experiences

A well-oiled recruitment process is essential to ensuring we have all the skills and competencies needed to run our global business effectively. In Sweden, a dedicated “People team” is responsible for delivering an outstanding colleague experience from the moment we welcome new hires onboard.

For new colleagues, the onboarding journey begins with receiving a formal contract of employment, and behind the scenes, we are preparing employment contracts; a time-consuming, labor-intensive process.

First, our People team needed to search through a shared drive to find the correct template and then manually re-key the candidate’s information from SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central into the document and export it as PDF. Next, the team used a separate e-signing tool to collect a series of internal approvals. Last, they sent the contract to the new colleague to sign and then saved the completed document in the colleague’s personal file

Selecting a proven content management solution

As part of a wider initiative to streamline our People processes, we previously deployed SAP SuccessFactors solutions, including Employee Central, to help us standardize our People processes. We saw an opportunity to get even more value from our SAP solutions by automating the manual process steps involved in creating employment contracts.

From the start, we were convinced that OpenText Content Management was the ideal fit for our needs. Over many years of using the solution in other areas of the business, we knew from experience that this enterprise content management software was versatile and secure. And crucially, the solution offers out-of-the-box integration with SAP SuccessFactors.

Streamlining contract creation with OpenText

Working side-by-side with OpenText™ Professional Services, we designed a brand-new process for generating employment contracts. The OpenText team was wonderful to work with. They didn’t just sit back and passively follow our instructions: they proactively challenged our assumptions and helped us find more effective ways to achieve our goals.

One of the big practical challenges during the project was the need to migrate thousands of historical records into OpenText Content Management—something that would have been infeasible to do manually. So, the team designed a script to automatically save each record to the corresponding people file on the new platform. It’s fair to say that we wouldn’t be where we are today without OpenText.

Saving one FTE with automation

Today, our approach to creating employment contracts is very different. Rather than manually swiveling between multiple different systems, our Admin team simply clicks on the relevant candidate in Employee Central. The SAP solution then uses an integration with OpenText Content Management to automatically generate and send out the contract for signature.

What used to be a complex effort is now a very smooth process. We estimate that our teams are saving around 200 hours a month thanks to OpenText Content Management. This adds up to a whole full-time equivalent saved per year, which means our teams have more time to spend on value-added people activities.

To learn more about how we’re partnering with OpenText to enhance our approach to the People organization, read our case study.