Hong Kong Maxim’s Group: Orchestrating supply chain excellence with OpenText Business Network 

Hong Kong Maxim’s Group stands as a culinary powerhouse across Asia. Since its inception in 1956, Maxim’s has expanded to over 2,000 outlets across Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Southeast Asia, serving millions monthly through a diverse portfolio of restaurants, bakeries, and licensed brands like Starbucks Coffee and Genki Sushi.

However, even industry leaders face immense pressure. The Asian food and beverage sector is characterized by intense competition, escalating operational costs, and rapid digital disruption. Post-pandemic shifts in consumer behavior, coupled with global supply chain volatility and increased competition, particularly from new entrants in mainland China, presented significant challenges for Maxim’s.

Natalie Yeung, Head of ERP, BI, and Integration Solution at Maxim’s, emphasized the strategic imperative:

“The shift in customer preferences after the pandemic has impacted Maxim’s operations. With changing spending habits, it is important to reassess strategies and implement four key strategic values (Customer-focused, Quality Excellence, Sustainability, and Operational Automation) to support the ongoing sustainability of Maxim’s business and assist adaptation to current business conditions.”

A primary hurdle was Maxim’s reliance on manual procure-to-invoice (P2I) processes. This traditional approach led to inefficiencies, heightened the risk of human error, and severely limited real-time data visibility—a critical deficit in such a fast-moving market. Maxim’s recognized the urgent need for digital transformation to streamline operations, minimize manual intervention, and bolster data integrity across its expansive supply chain.

OpenText Business Network: The recipe for streamlined operations

Maxim’s embarked on a strategic initiative to transform its P2I process, aiming for maximum automation and superior data transparency. Their objectives were clear: optimize workflows to drastically reduce manual tasks, enhance operational efficiency, mitigate errors, and accelerate transaction cycles. They also sought to elevate data transparency across integrated systems, ensuring comprehensive, real-time visibility and precision for accurate decision-making and compliance.

Maxim’s chose OpenText for its established reputation in B2B collaboration, strong local success stories, and the proven ability to rapidly integrate with existing trading partners. The decision to adopt an OpenText Managed Services approach was driven by the desire to improve operational efficiency, reduce IT costs, consolidate disparate B2B initiatives, support international growth, and modernize aging B2B platforms.

“We prioritize providers with a solid performance history, broad international and regional reach, and deep local market knowledge,” shared Natalie Yeung. “OpenText’s reliable delivery and presence in both global and regional markets, coupled with their local market expertise, ensured a dependable partnership.”

Today, OpenText serves as Maxim’s comprehensive digital backbone, powered by OpenText Business Network. They leverage Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) for seamless data input, including through ezTRADE, a GS1HK B2B platform powered by OpenText. Communication with suppliers flows robustly via EDI, a dedicated ezTRADE web portal, and a secure digital fax solution (RightFax).

All these OpenText solutions are deeply integrated with Maxim’s core systems, including Oracle E-Business Suite (EBS) ERP and Microsoft Dynamics 365 ERP, ensuring automated data flow for collecting orders across their procure-to-pay and order-to-collect processes.

Tangible results: Delivering efficiency and strategic advantage

The implementation of OpenText Business Network solutions has yielded significant, measurable benefits for Maxim’s:

Boosted Operational Efficiency and Cost Savings: The transition from manual processes to automated digital exchange has significantly enhanced B2B operations at Maxim’s. By leveraging EDI to handle high volumes of purchase orders, invoices, and advance shipment notices each month, the company has achieved meaningful cost savings. This streamlined approach has not only reduced operational overhead but also enabled Maxim’s to reinvest more effectively in its core mission—delivering exceptional dining experiences.

Enhanced Data Precision and Real-time Visibility: Seamless integration of EDI and RightFax ensures clean, accurate invoice data and real-time visibility into procurement and payment activities. This minimizes discrepancies and supports precise decision-making. The digital fax system, specifically tailored for fresh food suppliers, ensures faxes arrive before sunrise—a critical detail for timely deliveries.

Agile Partner Onboarding: OpenText’s expertise has empowered Maxim’s to quickly adapt to new business partner requirements and rapidly onboard new partners across their vast supply chain, which includes over 400 trading partners in more than 10 countries.

ERP Integration on Track: The project ensured that ERP integration initiatives remained on schedule and within budget, thanks to OpenText’s seamless integration capabilities.

As Natalie Yeung put it, “The solution allowed us to concentrate on our core strengths, reduce operating expenses, utilize OpenText’s B2B knowledge, quickly adapt to changing partner needs, efficiently onboard global partners, and keep ERP integration projects on track and within budget.”

Looking ahead: A sustainable and digital future

Maxim’s isn’t stopping here. Their journey continues towards even greater transparency and streamlined B2B operations. The next phase will focus on integrating ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) considerations by standardizing data and facilitating reliable data sharing within the supply chain ecosystem.

This initiative aims to optimize resource allocation and further advance supply chain digitalization, aligning with Maxim’s strategic values of sustainability and operational automation.

A partnership built on value

Maxim’s Caterers Limited deeply values its collaboration with OpenText. “We’re thrilled with our experience partnering with OpenText,” said Natalie Yeung. “From our first interaction through implementation and ongoing support, OpenText has shown a deep commitment to understanding our business needs and delivering exceptional value.”

The OpenText Services and Support teams have been pivotal partners in Maxim’s digital transformation, providing not just technical assistance but true collaboration every step of the way.

Ready to strengthen your supply chain with the same trusted platform powering leaders like Maxim’s? Discover how OpenText Business Network helps you digitize, automate, and collaborate across your ecosystem.