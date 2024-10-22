Security

OpenText unveils enhanced secure cloud platform for Managed Security Providers (MSPs) 

OpenText™ has announced the new and improved Secure Cloud platform, designed specifically for Managed Security Providers (MSPs). Aiming to streamline operations, improve customer retention, and empower…

Geoff Bibby
Geoff Bibby

October 22, 2024

The chest of a man in a blue suit appears blurry in the background. In the foreground, you can see his hand reaching forward. Hovering over his hand is a cloud symbol with computer chip lines running through it and extending out around it. At the end of the lines, there are different blue symbols representing computer functions. There is a yellow light glowing from the center of the cloud.

OpenText™ has announced the new and improved Secure Cloud platform, designed specifically for Managed Security Providers (MSPs). Aiming to streamline operations, improve customer retention, and empower MSPs to focus on business growth while providing comprehensive security solutions.  

Addressing the demand for comprehensive security 

MSPs are experiencing more competition and increased client demand for a breadth of cybersecurity services. According to our recent Managed Security Survey, demand for comprehensive security increased more than 10% in 2024. To make it easier for MSPs to cross-sell holistic cybersecurity solutions and manage their customers, OpenText has revolutionized its Secure Cloud platform to make it a one-stop-shop for MSPs. 

Key features of the expanded secure cloud platform 

The upgraded Secure Cloud platform introduces a host of features tailored for MSPs: 

1. Platform enhancements 

  • New workflows: The new contemporary interface includes new workflows specifically for MSPs, enhancing efficiency. 
  • Integrated task management: A unified dashboard allows MSPs to manage alerts, tasks, and products seamlessly. 
  • Streamlined billing: MSPs can now administer, manage, and bill clients from a single platform, saving valuable time. 

2. New product bundles 

MSPs can now leverage new product bundling features, making it easier to recommend and cross-sell OpenText’s holistic security solutions. New bundles include offerings in email risk management, compliance, data risk management, and data security. With flexible bundling new subscriptions can be easily initiated for both endpoint and user-based products in the same tenant, offering better value to clients. 

3. Comprehensive integration 

The Secure Cloud platform features key integrations with tools like Autotask, ConnectWise Manage, and Kaseya, streamlining management and operations. To fulfill the need for a more comprehensive platform, Secure Cloud is introducing new offerings such as OpenText MDR, Cork Cyber Warranty, Pen Testing, and Azure Virtual Desktop. Users can also take advantage of an improved commerce experience for managing Microsoft products such as 365 and Dynamics, complete with timely notifications about expiring subscriptions. 

4. Streamlined product experience 

Users now are able to switch between multiple solutions without the hassle of logging into different products, making it easier to receive tailored product recommendations that enhance SMBs’ cybersecurity strategies. This seamless experience allows for effortless management of customer relationships through a streamlined dashboard that provides alerts, task management, and product cards. Additionally, the simplified onboarding processes and subscription management contribute to a smooth user experience for both MSPs and their customers. 

5. Optimized billing & management 

  • Simplified ordering process: The new ordering process makes it simple for MSPs to select and purchase multiple products, providing an all-encompassing overview of what their customers have and will need. 
  • Unified billing experience: The single bill and payment experience simplifies operational processes, reducing administrative burdens on MSPs. 
  • Efficient order management: A new order history page allows MSPs to manage previous orders efficiently, keeping them organized and informed. 
  • Proactive customer support: MSPs are now able to stay on top of expiring subscriptions or trials with a customer event calendar, enabling proactive support for customer needs. 

6. Increased insights 

The integrated dashboard provides key performance indicators (KPIs), enhanced analytics, and valuable product insights for informed decision-making. This all-in-one view allows users to monitor key metrics at a glance, making it simple to spot trends and opportunities. With these insights, teams can better understand how products are performing and how customers are engaging, leading to more informed decisions and improved overall business results. 

Supporting the needs of 100,000 SMBs 

With 100,000 small-to-medium businesses currently utilizing the Secure Cloud platform, these enhancements are positioned to help partners deliver comprehensive security services efficiently, ultimately fostering stronger customer relationships and driving business growth. 

OpenText’s evolution of the Secure Cloud platform is a significant step forward in empowering MSPs to meet the growing demand for comprehensive security solutions. With these new features and integrations, MSPs can enhance their service offerings and streamline their operations, enabling them to thrive in an increasingly complex cybersecurity landscape. 

Share this post

Geoff Bibby

Geoff Bibby

Geoff Bibby is Senior Vice President of Cybersecurity Marketing and Strategy at OpenText Cybersecurity. In his role, Geoff leads a dedicated team of marketing professionals who wake up every day wanting to catapult OpenText further up the list of global cybersecurity leaders. Geoff and his team manage over 15 security brands, supporting millions of users across nearly every aspect of the cybersecurity space including adversarial threat analysis, application security, secure data discovery and cyber resilience. Before assuming this role, Geoff was on the Executive Leadership Team for Zix/AppRiver where he served as Chief Marking Officer. During that time, he played an integral role in helping the company grow into a cloud-based security leader before being acquired by OpenText in 2021. Geoff is an avid cyclist and endurance athlete. He and his wife Kathleen have three grown sons. While a Canadian native, Geoff now calls Dallas, TX his home.

See all posts

