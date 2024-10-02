OpenText Threat Intelligence™ (BrightCloud): Empowering proactive cyber defense 

In today’s rapidly evolving, AI-driven cybersecurity landscape, threats are growing more sophisticated by the day. To stay ahead of the curve—whether you are a networking, endpoint security, cloud services, or cybersecurity provider—choosing the right threat intelligence partner can secure and enhance your offerings, differentiate your products, and provide the premium solutions your customers demand.

On the flip side, the wrong choice can jeopardize your brand’s reputation and expose your customers to risks such as:

Outdated data: Using open-source or subpar data can potentially leave customers vulnerable to sophisticated AI-driven threats, for example—phishing. IBM/Ponemon’s 2024 report shows phishing as the second most common and costliest attack vector, averaging USD 4.88 million per breach.

Slow response times: Delayed updates expose customers to fast-moving threats like ransomware. The same IBM report notes that identifying a ransomware breach takes an average of 211 days (about 7 months).

False positives: Inaccurate and misleading data is an additional burden on already under-resourced security teams. The Verizon 2024 DBIR noted that 56% of breached organizations faced severe staffing shortages, up 26.2% from the previous year.

Why operational intelligence is key: A focused approach

Threat intelligence broadly fits into three categories:

Strategic intelligence addresses the ‘who’ and ‘why’ behind threat actors, focusing on their motivations, and is mainly consumed as non-technical whitepapers and reports.

Tactical intelligence explains the ‘how’ and ‘where’ of threats, identifying tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTP) typically using frameworks like MITRE ATT&CK.

Operational intelligence is where BrightCloud excels. It answers the ‘what’: what can I block right now? It provides real-time, actionable, machine-readable data enabling automated responses to evolving threats.

The OpenText BrightCloud advantage: A global leader in threat intelligence

With over 140 OEM partners —including industry leaders like Cisco, Akamai, HPE, and F5—BrightCloud embeds its software in 85% of enterprise hardware appliances for internet access. These appliances include firewalls, routers, web proxies, and email protection systems, with our software being used globally across millions of businesses. Why BrightCloud stands out:

Unmatched Visibility: BrightCloud’s comprehensive sensor network ensures up-to-date threat intelligence. Its feedback loop continuously collects data from millions of devices to enhance threat detection and refine predictive intelligence.

Lightning-Fast Publishing: BrightCloud’s cloud-based infrastructure enables the release of updates faster than anyone else, ensuring that the customers’ defenses stay continuously up to date.

Advanced Scoring Algorithms: BrightCloud uses scoring algorithms that evaluate threats based on multiple risk dimensions—threat history, geolocation, network/hyperlink trust level, owner organization reputation etc.—improving accuracy, and reducing false positives.

Contextual Intelligence: BrightCloud offers deeper insights by mapping relationships between URLs, IPs, files, and mobile apps, providing a broader understanding of threats.

Predictive Intelligence: BrightCloud’s sixth-generation machine learning predicts potential attack vectors, enabling organizations to proactively defend against future threats.

Real-Time Threat Blocking: By tracking billions of IP addresses and file behavior records, BrightCloud enables real-time blocking of phishing, malware, ransomware, and more, allowing partners to stop breaches before they cause damage.

Real-world results: Customer success stories

Cloud Software Group (formerly Citrix): ‘BrightCloud’s IP Reputation data is comprehensive and easy to integrate, giving our NetScaler customers control and simplifying security processes.’ — Jason Poole, Director of Product Marketing, NetScaler.

Absolute Software (formerly NetMotion): ‘BrightCloud powers our transition to Zero Trust architecture, ensuring our customers have the most up-to-date threat data to fuel smarter decision-making.’ — Christopher Kenessey, Former CEO, NetMotion.

A10 Networks use case: A10 integrated BrightCloud Threat Intelligence into its TLS Decryption Solution to block malicious traffic, provide classified URL lists for compliance, and deliver analytics for optimizing security policies.

Beyond traditional threat intelligence: OpenText BrightCloud’s comprehensive suite of dynamic services

BrightCloud extends beyond traditional operational intelligence with a suite of dynamic services offering protection across multiple domains:

BrightCloud Threat Intelligence Services use advanced AI and contextual analysis to predict the likelihood of malicious behavior.

Web Classification and Web Reputation Services track more than 1 billion domains/sub-domains and billions of URLs, assigning reputation scores based on multiple contextual and behavioral factors.

File Reputation leverages executable file behavior history containing billions of records, enabling partners to block malware and other threats.

Real-Time Anti-Phishing powers live protection against phishing attacks. Verizon’s 2024 DBIR found that users typically click on phishing links within 60 seconds of receiving them—speed matters.

Cloud Service Intelligence: Identifies risky behaviors in cloud applications, ensuring that only trusted services are accessed.

Streaming Malware Detection: Offers dynamic file analysis to detect polymorphic malware before it spreads. OpenText’s 2024 Threat Report noted that the volume of email attachments containing malware surged by 35% in 2023.

Partnering with OpenText BrightCloud: Seamless integration and enhanced security

BrightCloud’s model enables fast, flexible integration into partner products and services, helping them deliver advanced security solutions with minimal resource investment. This translates to lower deployment costs, faster time-to-market, and an enhanced customer experience.

Strength in numbers is key to combating modern threats. Joining the BrightCloud Threat Intelligence partner network brings mutual benefits, expanding our detection net to intercept attackers earlier and with greater precision—protecting all partners.

Conclusion: OpenText Threat Intelligence (BrightCloud) powers real-time cyber defense

As a comprehensive operational intelligence platform, organizations choose BrightCloud to drive revenue growth by offering premium services, delivering superior threat intelligence, meeting evolving customer demands, and differentiating their products to gain a competitive edge.

Want to see how BrightCloud can strengthen your customers’ defenses? Visit our website to explore our threat intelligence platform or reach out to learn more about becoming a partner.