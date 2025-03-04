OpenText reveals the results of its ITDR survey with Dark Reading

Despite its recent entry into the cybersecurity stage, Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) has gained notable traction among IT and security teams. ITDR combines SIEM and identity security into an integrated environment that not only ties events to identities but initiates a security response. Because ubiquitous connectivity to sensitive information continues to spread, organizations are recognizing that they need to invest in more effective ways to secure their sensitive digital assets.

What makes ITDR different?

The identity elements of ITDR include addressing risks associated with compromised credentials, identity misuse, and insider threats. They are the focus because it’s typically easier to exploit compromised credentials rather than potential software vulnerabilities to circumvent security. Whether phished, stolen from repositories, or captured from loggers, credentials remain the foundation of today’s outsider intrusions. As such, to be effective, organizations need stronger security than just a claimed identity with its credentials.

The Dark Reading – OpenText ITDR Survey

Only a few years ago, Gartner broke out a separate security category focused on detecting and responding to identity-based threats – ITDR. Because of ITDR’s rapid assentation and emphasis, OpenText commissioned Dark Reading to conduct a survey to assess their defense posture against identity-based attacks. In the same way that Harley Adams and I walked through other Dark Reading surveys, we will take you through our latest survey.

After a quick run through the demographic, we’ll review how far along ITDR deployments are, highlight trends, discuss perceived value, and pull out some surprising nuances.

