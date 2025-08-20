Jumpstart your move to passwordless 

For decades, usernames and passwords have been the default gatekeepers of digital identity. However, in response to today’s usability and security requirements, they’ve become more of a liability than an asset. Usernames and passwords are both susceptible to phishing, reuse, and theft, creating daily friction for users.

Passwordless is more than just a tech trend

The shift to passwordless authentication is evolving and extending beyond the narrow tech and security segment. It’s not simply a tech trend. It’s a strategic imperative for organizations serious about security, compliance, and user experience.

All of which provides the context from which Harley Adams, and I will walk through our new Passwordless Buyer’s Guide. In this webinar, we’ll explore the business drivers that are pushing passwordless authentication to the mainstream, from both usability and security perspectives.

We’ll then discuss why it’s necessary to go through the exercise of properly categorizing and assigning your assets to a risk profile. This allows you to gauge the level of access security that you need to apply to them. Next, we’ll walk through several passwordless methods and the grades the guide assigns to them for assurance strength, usability, and administrative overhead.

This framework is essential because authentication lies at the intersection of user experience and security. Yet, for many organizations, traditional credentials such as usernames and passwords remain the weakest link in their identity ecosystems. Despite being easy to deploy, passwords are vulnerable to phishing, theft, reuse, and fatigue. As cyberthreats become more sophisticated and user expectations for seamless experiences grow, the shift toward passwordless authentication has become a strategic necessity.

Navigate the broad landscape of passwordless options

The presentation and guide explore the broad landscape of passwordless technologies. We examine everything from biometrics and mobile push authentication to cryptographic keys and behavioral analytics. Then we evaluate each against criteria such as security strength, friction level, and administrative overhead. While both provide insight into assurance levels as defined by NIST and how they influence authentication strategies, especially in regulated industries, the guide covers this topic in more detail. The goal is to empower IT leaders, CISOs, and identity architects to modernize access control without compromising security.

How our Passwordless Buyer’s Guide will get you started

We designed the passwordless guide to help organizations confidently evaluate and implement passwordless solutions that align with their business, risk, and user experience needs. Whether you’re looking to secure enterprise workflows, streamline B2C interactions, or reduce operational costs, this guide provides a practical and comprehensive framework for selecting authentication methods that strike a balance between usability and assurance strength.

