OpenText Named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Cloud Content Services

Cloud content services solutions and enterprise content management (ECM) are critical elements of a comprehensive modern work strategy. Across all content services use cases, continuous innovation remains top of mind for organizations as they look for ways to innovate their content services technologies to drive growth and competitive differentiation. With OpenText™ Content Cloud™, companies are mastering modern work by delivering frictionless employee experiences and fueling efficient business processes, while strengthening information protection.

We are pleased to announce that OpenText has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cloud Content Services 2022 Vendor Assessment. We believe this recognition is a testament to OpenText’s history as an industry leader and innovator in content services technology. OpenText Content Cloud is recognized for its broad array of capabilities including capture, case management and document generation that can be integrated with leading business applications to help large global enterprises modernize their processes.

The IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. The Capabilities score measures vendor product, go-to-market and business execution in the short term. The Strategy score measures the alignment of vendor strategies with customer requirements in a 3-5-year timeframe. Vendor market share is represented by the size of the icons.

“Organizations have recognized the benefits of modern cloud-based content services architectures, including increased efficiency, improved security, and ease of deployment,” according to Holly Muscolino, Group Vice President, Content Strategies and the Future of Work at IDC. “As we move forward, content agility will be critical to support new work models. Organizations will continue to modernize their content services technologies, replacing legacy applications with individual cloud services and modules that provide greater flexibility and leverage AI and advanced analytics to truly transform their content processes.”

According to the IDC MarketScape report, “Organizations in highly regulated industries should consider OpenText for its strong content governance, records management, and workflow capabilities. Content services integrations across the OpenText portfolio and tight integrations to SAP, Teams, Salesforce, and a long list of horizontal solutions make OpenText suitable for a wide array of use cases and will be especially pertinent to large enterprise customers.”

The IDC MarketScape report highlights “OpenText also provides robust tools for content federation across various file shares, email, physical media, document storage, and collaboration with a number of regional and industry-specific compliance certifications.”

Download a complimentary excerpt of the IDC MarketScape for insights on how cloud content services can be leveraged to:

Connect users to the people, processes and content they need to support a modern work experience

Integrate with common business applications for interoperability

Enrich content discoverability with federation

Automate compliance with robust governance

Achieve faster business value in the cloud

OpenText Content Cloud is a suite of content services platforms and applications offering end-to-end content management that helps organizations integrate business processes and better access, use and govern their information. Learn more about modern work strategies.

IDC: IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cloud Content Services 2022 Vendor Assessment (Doc # #US48315822), December 2022.