Creating the intelligent, secure and connected organization

Around the world, our customers are using information to anticipate trends and outmaneuver their competition, seizing new opportunities and winning market share. With the world’s broadest set of information management solutions, OpenText™ is helping these customers grow into highly integrated, digital organizations.

Today, I am excited to announce the release of OpenText Cloud Editions (CE) 21.2, our most integrated, flexible, and secure software release to date. OpenText CE 21.2 delivers an Information Management platform that empowers modern work, delivers engaging experiences, sustainably connects businesses to suppliers, and improves cyber resilience.

Anchoring CE 21.2 is a new Content Services platform to power modern work in the cloud. OpenText™ Core Content and OpenText™ Core Case Management are multi-tenant cloud offerings that are quick and easy to deploy and can be tailored to address unique line-of-business, departmental, and industry needs.

Core Content represents decades of learning, innovation and leadership in Content Services Platforms and packages it as a multi-tenant cloud SaaS offering. OpenText Core Content launches as the only content management application with deep out-of-the-box integration with SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud. This exciting new solution builds on OpenText’s commitment to offer a comprehensive suite of multi-tenant SaaS solutions that deliver all the benefits of cloud, from reliability and scalability to security. As part of our industry-leading portfolio of SaaS content services applications, Core Content provides robust content management capabilities and integration to lead business applications.

Core Content integrates with OpenText Core Case Management, a no-code SaaS application that automates dynamic, collaborative, case-based work for smarter decision-making and faster case resolution. By connecting the people, content and processes needed to collaborate and adapt to changing situations, OpenText Core Case Management empowers case workers with the right tools in context to make better decisions and create, adjust and watch workflows and tasks in real-time.

By combining content management, case management and integration into lead applications, this solution delivers a unified approach to managing an organization’s content lifecycle in context of its formal and informal business processes.

Other key innovations include expanded compliance capabilities in OpenText™ Core for Federated Compliance to Microsoft Office 365 to better help organizations manage records policies and compliance across OpenText and Microsoft repositories. Users of OpenText™ Extended ECM and OpenText™ Content Suite CE 21.2 will benefit from a superior user experience designed specifically for the digital and remote workplace, including improved automation, enhancements to viewing and content handling, and more efficient ways to search and access connected content. And deeper integration between OpenText™ Documentum™ and Microsoft Teams ensures efficient use and management of content within Teams.

For legal teams, OpenText™ Axcelerate™ streamlines the discovery process to reduce costs and shorten time to results. New enhancements in CE 21.2 include faster data ingestion and access to data; increased visibility and advanced data parsing to prioritize documents; improved ability to logically group documents; and an enhanced culling tool to filter documents by word count to easily exclude irrelevant data.

We are also announcing a new Industry solution, Remote Access for Energy and Manufacturing, that provides real time, synchronized access to relevant engineering content stored in a central repository.

With CE 21.2, OpenText™ Trading Grid™ adds over 60 SAP S/4HANA API connectors, allowing organizations to use a wide variety of both synchronous and asynchronous SAP S/4HANA APIs, unlocking real-time data flow while minimizing disruptions when migrating to SAP S/4HAHA. Additionally, self-service testing capabilities in Trading Grid reduces trading partner onboarding time and lowers costs associated with test table updates, map changes, and configuration changes.

With OpenText™ Internet of Things (IoT), we have provided faster provisioning of IoT endpoints using mobile devices in the field. A new exception management dashboard provides a macro view across large device cohorts, streamlining the process of managing large device groups by flagging real-time exceptions to business rules created by IoT events.

Another new Industry solution – Asset Intelligence Tracking for Manufacturing – delivers insight into manufacturers’ assets to help reduce asset loss, improve logistics and create efficiencies.

The OpenText Experience Cloud provides a single platform to deliver modern engagements across the customer journey, and the latest updates are designed to provide superior insight and analytics to deliver connected, omni-channel and personalized experiences. OpenText Exstream now includes new AI services that analyze content and templates to simplify template maintenance, rationalization and migration from other CCM solutions.

In CE 21.2 we have extended the collaborative review tools in OpenText™ Media Management to enable frame-accurate video mark-up and annotation; and introduced a new Media Management widget that can be embedded in other authoring applications so users can get intelligent asset recommendations and search, place and track how assets are being used in outbound communications and websites.

Like other CE 21.2 innovations, we are delivering greater integration with Microsoft Teams and OpenText™ CX-E Voice to provide full featured enterprise voicemail, unified messaging, automated attendant, and personal assistant functionality. By centralizing messaging across Teams, traditional PBXs and their call centers, organizations can cost-effectively migrate a mixed Unified Communications environment without sacrificing important communication capabilities.

And our new Digital Experience (DXP) for Retail Banking solution helps retail banks create superior digital experiences by bringing relevant content to the core of every interaction with real-time contextual engagements based on customer activity, engagements, preferences and priorities.

CE 21.2 has several important innovations for the Security and Protection Cloud. We are launching an updated management console for Webroot Business Endpoint Protection (WBEP), which is targeted at Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs). The new console streamlines common management tasks. In Carbonite Server Backup, we reduced our Recovery Point Objective to one hour and added broader Hyper-V support. Carbonite Endpoint Backup makes management and backup even easier for businesses large and small with the addition of best-in-class restore speeds and expands our geographic coverage with cloud vaults in the UK and Australia.

With CE 21.2 we have also delivered support for optical character recognition (OCR) in OpenText™ EnCase™ Forensic, giving customers the long-awaited ability to automate the identification of printed or hand-written text characters inside digital images, and to uncover evidence that could not previously be indexed. We have also added support for social media artifacts, including the ability to review online content parsed directly from the suspect’s browser history – a vital improvement in an increasingly social media orientated world.

Within OpenText™ EnCase™ Endpoint Security, BrightCloud Threat Intelligence enables millions of historical and contextual factors to be used when analyzing any threat detected by EnCase, ensuring users and endpoints are safe. Additionally, EnCase Endpoint Security detects suspicious user behavior with real-time event insight and uses Custom Filters that are aligned to the MITRE ATT&CK framework.

Finally, OpenText™ EnCase™ Information Assurance (previously Encase eDiscovery) now includes new Microsoft Teams connectors to facilitate the search and collection of new electronically stored information (ESI) sources and preserve data in a forensically sound and legally admissible format.

OpenText Developer Cloud

In CE 21.2, OpenText Developer Cloud delivers key information security enhancements to help developers quickly bring their ideas to life using powerful, developer-trusted APIs. New storage security ensures that every piece of content uploaded into storage goes through rigorous active anti-virus and anti-malware scanning. We also strengthened administrative capabilities for tenant management and simplified authentication for cross-service API calls. These changes enhance security and ease of use to improve the overall Developer experience.

Developers can also access our free trial of the OpenText IoT Platform, enabling developers to create, test and validate IoT solutions and use cases, and to get insight and guidance from OpenText’s own IoT developers.

One more thing

Last, but not least, I’d like to tease a new AI & Analytics solution that will be launching soon into the OpenText Magellan family. This new product will give organizations a way to detect, identify, classify and act upon risky or inappropriate content whether residing on-premises or in the cloud. Using OpenText™ Magellan’s AI and Machine Learning technologies, high-risk text, images, and visuals, as well as Personally Identifiable Information (PII) and Sensitive Personally Identifiable Information (SPII) can be uncovered and appropriately actioned.

