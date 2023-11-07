Navigating the future: Insights from customer engagement sessions at OpenText World

In the fast-evolving landscape of information management, staying ahead of the curve is not just a goal, but a necessity. Last month we had the privilege of hosting OpenText World 2023 in Las Vegas, where we discussed our expanded mission around AI and information management. We showcased the innovations available to our customers right now, the exciting capabilities coming soon, and how we are helping organizations pilot the AI journey ahead.

OpenText World 2023 also marked a pivotal moment for our customer engagement programs, which hosted 13 customer advisory programs including customer advisory boards, product advisory councils, and user groups. These programs brought together more than 100 strategic representatives from various customer organizations, all with a shared passion for understanding how to best take advantage of our solutions to meet their evolving needs.

“At the CAB, I was able to really learn where the product is going, how I can use it and adapt the changes that are being pushed into it back to my organization and add more value — really uplift and upskill my team members — which is extremely important,” said Joshua Bloomer, director of performance engineering with Cencora. “The CAB enabled me to brainstorm and identify new solutions and new potentials that we can explore and really add value to the organization.”

Taking flight

Minds converged, ideas sparked, and partnerships solidified during our 13 customer advisory programs, each comprising industry experts, visionaries, and seasoned professionals who offered invaluable feedback meant to influence the future of OpenText offerings.

The star of the show, undoubtedly, was the pervasive influence of AI. Discussions revolved around how AI is poised to revolutionize information management, from streamlining data workflows to improving content classification and categorization. The potential for better data governance, security, and accessibility was a common thread weaving through conversations.

The passion and expertise of our attendees were evident; voices were heard, and the insights gathered in these exchanges will contribute to the refinement and expansion of our solutions and business strategy.

Sky-high conversations

Our customer engagement booth was a hub of inspiration where ideas and collaboration flowed freely. It was a testament to the power of bringing together diverse perspectives and expertise under one roof.

Above the clouds: inspirational keynotes

The event’s momentum carried into a series of keynotes that left an indelible mark on attendees. Thought leaders and industry pioneers took the stage, sharing their insights on the dynamic intersection of information management and artificial intelligence. Read more about it here.

Clear skies ahead

During the event we asked our customers a series of questions regarding AI, which yielded invaluable insights.

Ranging from the challenges faced in integrating AI solutions to the specific areas where AI holds the most promise, the survey provided a panoramic view of the collective mindset of our customers.

The survey results demonstrated customers’ belief in the transformative power of AI but also highlighted specific areas of interest, from data privacy and security to the need for tailored training programs. These insights serve as a compass, guiding our efforts to refine and expand our offerings in alignment with the industry’s evolving needs.

Ready to take flight with us?

Much like a well-charted flight plan, our advisory boards, booth interactions, keynotes, and AI survey have all contributed to a clear path forward for OpenText. The skies ahead are filled with opportunities to elevate how we manage and leverage information.

For more insights into the benefits of being part of a program like ours, read our blog to learn 5 Reasons You Should Join a Customer Engagement Program.

Now we want to hear from you! If you’re as passionate about being a part of shaping the future, we invite you to apply for our upcoming virtual and in-person sessions. Learn more about our customer engagement programs or drop us an email to ask a question. We look forward to hearing from you!