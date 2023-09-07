Better together: Join our Customer Engagement Programs at OpenText World

The growth our company has experienced in moving to cloud wouldn’t be possible without the benefit of being part of this exclusive group that is helping to shape OpenText’s strategy and direction. Todd Soisson, IT VP of business experience, Tokio Marine North America Services

The power of collaboration

Customer engagement programs hold the key to transforming how organizations connect with their audiences. These immersive programs are more than just meetings; they are dynamic platforms for innovation, networking, and knowledge-sharing. At OpenText, we firmly believe in the importance of an effective customer dialog to help shape our strategy.

To that end, we invite you to become a pivotal part of our journey where your voice shapes the future. We believe that collaboration drives innovation, and your insight is the compass guiding our path forward.

Join us, and let’s create something extraordinary together. Be at the forefront of transformative discussions, influence product development, and network with like-minded professionals. To help you better understand the benefits, here are 5 reasons to get inolved with OpenText Customer Engagement Programs.

Nothing beats face to face

Our next engagement program sessions will take place at OpenText World in Las Vegas starting October 10. This is your opportunity to:

Explore the world of collaborative innovation, where your voice matters and your feedback shapes our future.

Discover innovative technologies and tools for boosting your business. Stay ahead of the curve with insights into the latest innovations.

Connect with peers, professionals, and potential collaborators. Join hundreds of like-minded professionals to build valuable relationships that can open doors for you and your organization.

Gain direct access to OpenText product experts and leadership.

Stay for the full conference to experience our packed agenda meant to help you find the foundational tools and platforms you need to scale your business.

Focus on what matters to you

We are running a range of meetings to support the broad array of products being highlighted at OpenText World. Here’s a quick snapshot of the agenda of Customer Engagement meetings already planned.

Customer Advisory Boards

Product Advisory Councils

User Groups

Exstream – Register now

Media Management – Register now

A community with common goals

At OpenText World, we’re not just attendees; we’re a community of innovators, and your seat at the table is waiting.

“I was honored when asked to join OpenText’s Customer Advisory Board. There’s great value in hearing how other customers are using the same products and it’s encouraging to know our voices matter in future releases. I’ve learned a lot and get new insights from my peers,” said Todd Soisson, IT VP of Business Experience with Tokio Marine North America Services. “The growth our company has experienced in moving to cloud wouldn’t be possible without the benefit of being part of this exclusive group that is helping to shape OpenText’s strategy and direction.“

Where do you start? Next steps

Sign up to join our exclusive programs and our next in-person sessions at OpenText World in Las Vegas starting on October 10. As a member of our engagement programs, you benefit from exclusive offers to join OpenText World in Las Vegas – ask us about them. Or register to attend OpenText World and note your interest in joining our Customer Engagement Programs while at the event.

Learn more about our engagement programs. Or drop us an email to ask a question.