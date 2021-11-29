Modernizing Content Services to Keep Pace with Market Demands

A large Canadian food and pharmacy retailer, and long-time OpenText™ customer, with more than 2,500 corporate-owned retail locations serving nearly 13,000 independent distribution customers had been running OpenText™ Extended ECM on-premises since 2009. The company has a growing digital business, including online grocery orders and eCommerce sales related to its pharmacy, beauty, apparel, and lifestyle offers. Feeling the competitive pressures of an increasingly digital landscape, the retailer wanted to simplify vendor engagement and improve employee productivity through a single cloud-based portal.

Moving critical enterprise workloads to the cloud

The company originally deployed OpenText Extended ECM on-premises for archiving and records management capabilities that enabled the retailer to ensure storage and accessibility of data and information more effectively, across the entire retention period, while helping to reduce data storage costs. Previously, the company had challenges related to accessing data residing in siloed portals, sites and applications across dozens of brands and several different business units.

With the Extended ECM solution, the retailer was able to integrate with the company’s lead applications, including SAP, to bridge content and key business processes and has also been leveraged as an enterprise-wide information governance platform. But the retailer’s competitive landscape was rapidly shifting, with traditional competitors aggressively exploring ways to stay relevant and digital competitors taking more and more market share with compelling customer experiences.

In 2019 the retailer’s CIO began an initiative to move critical enterprise workloads to the cloud in an effort to maintain its status as an industry leader. The company sought to leverage cloud-based technology to modernize the vendor and employee experience while also satisfying critical information governance requirements.

Leveraging Extended ECM on OpenText Cloud, powered by Google Cloud

As part of the CIO’s cloud migration initiative, OpenText was selected and tasked with cloud-enabling the Extended ECM software licenses, packaged with OpenText™ Cloud Managed Services and public cloud infrastructure delivered by Google Cloud. The strategy eliminated what used to be distinct IT functions and replaced it with a single cloud managed services contract backed by a single SLA managed by their trusted partner, OpenText. As a part of the cloud enablement effort, OpenText modernized the retailer’s existing Extended ECM licenses to release Cloud Edition (CE), cloud native software that delivers the benefits of SaaS while leveraging their existing investment in the Extended ECM platform. The retailer was also pleased to learn that OpenText Cloud Managed Services supports Extended ECM CE on all the major public cloud platforms including their platform of choice, Google Cloud.

Providing the benefits of SaaS while delivering the expected governance and business value

OpenText Extended ECM helps organizations across industries to integrate content services with lead business systems to bridge content silos, improve process productivity, and enhance information flows between business-critical applications. By partnering with OpenText Cloud Managed Services experts to deliver Extended ECM on OpenText Cloud, powered by Google Cloud, the retailer was able to realize its goals for cloud computing while leveraging its investment in OpenText to support critical governance, productivity and innovation. Key benefits of this cloud-enabled solution include:

A cloud-native application that delivers best-in-class features and capabilities such as integrated records management, intelligent metadata management, archive and search capabilities, and version control over all business content, whether it’s stored within the platform itself or in other enterprise applications, file systems, or email. And because it is cloud native, the Extended ECM application will benefit from the services-based innovations of future releases.

such as integrated records management, intelligent metadata management, archive and search capabilities, and version control over all business content, whether it’s stored within the platform itself or in other enterprise applications, file systems, or email. And because it is cloud native, the Extended ECM application will benefit from the services-based innovations of future releases. OpenText Cloud powered by Google Cloud infrastructure provides customers with all the benefits of the public cloud including security, agility, reliability, security and scalability to grow their business.

including security, agility, reliability, security and scalability to grow their business. OpenText Cloud Managed Services free customers from the burden of data center and application management so that they can focus on innovating their business, delighting customers and defeating the competition.

Connect enterprise content with digital business with OpenText and Google Cloud and choose a managed service solution from the most comprehensive suite of Information Management (IM) products available in the cloud today, delivered on the world-class infrastructure of Google Cloud. Learn how OpenText and Google Cloud help customers go cloud-first and optimize processes, safeguard mission-critical information governance and management, and improve productivity.