Make magic with integrated rich media in digital experience management

Engaging visuals are key to a magnetic digital experience. Your website is your first impression with employees, customers, and prospects – are you putting your best foot forward? No longer can the backbone stand alone: it needs to be well integrated into full, multi-channel journeys.

90% of the information transmitted to the brain is visual and it processes images 60,000 times faster than text. Combined with the fact that visual content receives 94% more views than text-only material, it’s easy to see why digital asset management (DAM) is the heart of modern digital experience management.

Boring is bad for business

DAM fuels creativity – it’s the engine of the content supply chain, inspiring imagination, immersive rich media, interactive storytelling, and AI-powered design along with efficient workflows. In a sea of digital sameness, brands are working hard to stand out. Here are six reasons why an integrated DAM is the cornerstone of your content management system (CMS):

1. Simplify with a single source of the truth

A centralized global brand repository drives consistency – a valuable currency in a low-trust digital world. Get the most out of your assets with a holistic view into asset acquisition, sharing, repurposing, performance, disposition and retirement.

2. Power creative collaboration

Streamline the creation, revision, review, and approval of assets by integrating your DAM with your CMS. Thie ensures the latest approved brand assets stored in the DAM are easily accessible within the CMS user interface so your team has a seamless, embedded experience. By centralizing assets and automation workflows, creative teams can divert valuable time on repetitive administrative tasks to focusing on what they do best: making brands come alive.

3. Ensure a seamless experience

Linking your DAM to your CMS makes it easy to import assets and files for your web publishing teams, saving valuable time while metadata and advanced tagging helps them easily locate the latest version of what they’re seeking.

4. Accelerate content creation

Get the latest and greatest content out to your audiences faster with an integrated DAM. Campaigns can be launched quickly across different brands and geographies, allowing marketers to test creative and improve engagement.

5. Automate content tracking and reporting

Keep an eye on what content is used where, allowing for a central view of analytics to inform future asset and campaign creation.

6. Create an atomic content model

DAM holds all your assets at the building block level. A CMS can then compose them in various combinations for dynamic personalization while DAM metadata can be used for targeting assets at the right customer segments. A DAM linked with a CMS is a powerful match for trying different content variants with customer segments and then optimizing for what works best.

Modernize digital experiences with integrated digital asset management. Get started today.