Nothing artificial about Learning Services’ team’s intelligence!

You don’t have to look far to find an article, opinion piece or academic paper espousing the transformative powers of generative artificial intelligence (AI). A McKinsey report estimates “that generative AI could add the equivalent of $2.6 trillion to $4.4 trillion annually” in productivity gains to the global economy. Foundry’s 2024 CIO Tech Priorities study finds “89% of IT decision-makers surveyed say they’re researching, piloting, or currently using AI-enabled technologies — up from 72% in 2023.” A recent Harvard Business Review article states that “generative artificial intelligence is expected to radically transform all kinds of jobs over the next few years. No longer the exclusive purview of technologists, AI can now be put to work by nearly anyone… Most business functions and more than 40% of all U.S. work activity can be augmented, automated, or reinvented with gen AI.”

TSIA (Technology & Services Industry Association), the leading research and advisory firm for technology service organizations, recognizes its community is navigating this explosion of generative AI innovation. In announcing the 2024 Star Award winners, JB Wood, President and CEO of TSIA, observed that “the transformative impact of AI, which is reshaping the industry at an unprecedented pace, [made] this year particularly exciting. The stories shared by industry-leading companies reflect not just innovation, but a keen ability to adapt and thrive in this era of rapid change.”

The OpenText™ Learning Services team is embracing this era of rapid change and implementing innovative AI solutions in its approach to content development. To take on its biggest challenge – the capacity to keep pace with the company’s significant growth – the team had to figure out how to scale content development. Growth had led to a fourfold increase in the number of products requiring support while team size and capacity essentially remained the same. How could we produce more than 4,000 content hours in various modalities without increasing the content development team?

The answer was to make strategic changes through investment in AI. Instructional Design and Content Production, Text-to-Speech, and Language Translation were identified as key areas for efficiency gains through generative AI given their labor-intensive nature. Investments in modern tools varied, from free options to enterprise-level licensing fees.

LearnExperts LEAi was the primary solution used to streamline content production and help us realize the transformative power of generative AI in content development. The team saw significant time savings, greater throughput and capacity, greater time for more creative activities, and enhanced quality of output.

The results are fantastic! We’ve been recognized by TSIA as a STAR Award finalist in the Leveraging AI in Education Services category. Read the summary to learn how we averaged a 50% reduction in content development time through the transformative power of generative AI! More importantly, it means we are able to deliver high quality, award-winning product training to our customers, partners, and employees in a timely fashion.