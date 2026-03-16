Leading construction company lays foundations for fast, frictionless onboarding

We take pride in a job done right the first time. Over the years, we’ve delivered thousands of construction projects across the U.S., and when our clients partner with us, they get the peace of mind that they will be working with elite teams who are experts in their fields.

Delivering top-level services starts with a top-level workforce. That’s why we are investing heavily in our HR capabilities. In the last five years, we’ve been driving a HR technology transformation, deploying the SAP SuccessFactors human capital management (HCM) suite to streamline our HR processes from end to end.



We started with SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central—a cloud-based human resources information system (HRIS) that gives our HR professionals clearer visibility of our 8,000 employees. Building from that first deployment, we’ve since implemented additional solutions including Performance & Goals, Career Development Planning, and Recruiting.

Shifting from paper to digital HR

Following the success of these projects, we turned our attention to the employee onboarding journey. We wanted to use SuccessFactors Onboarding to streamline the experience for new hires and to make it faster and easier for our HR team to handle important compliance-related work.

In the past, the vast majority of our onboarding process was done on paper. We knew that moving to digital HR records would require us to manage a large volume of documents. It was essential to do this in a secure and well-governed way, and we looked for a way to get the capabilities we needed without slowing down our implementation of Onboarding.

After considering several document management platforms (including some legacy systems we were already using in other parts of the business), we discovered OpenText Core Content Management for SAP SuccessFactors. After we saw a demo of the solution, we knew we’d found exactly what we were looking for.

Minimal configuration, maximum results

There were many things we loved about Core Content Management for SAP SuccessFactors. The solution integrates directly with SuccessFactors, which allows us to re-use the role-based access we had already configured in Employee Central to ensure that only authorized users have access to our employee records. I also love the workflows and approvals capabilities. Instead of scanning and emailing their forms to HR, new employees can upload everything using an OpenText workflow. It makes the process so much easier and faster for everyone involved.

Another truly great thing about Core Content Management for SAP SuccessFactors is that you can deploy it extremely quickly. We worked with teams from OpenText Professional Services and our technology partner Pheonix on the project, and from beginning to end it took just eight weeks to go live. Thanks to the strong collaboration between all the stakeholders, we avoided any delays to our Onboarding implementation. It was the easiest deployment I have ever done!

Saving time and reducing costs

We’re only scratching the surface of what the OpenText solution can do, but it’s already making a very positive impact on our approach to HR. For example, we can retrieve employee records from Core Content Management for SAP SuccessFactors in minutes—something that used to take up to a week for paper documents stored in our archive facilities. This time saving helps strengthen our compliance posture and frees up our teams to focus on value-added activities.

Eventually, we plan to do away with our archive facilities altogether, which will deliver big cost savings for the business. Migrating our HR data to Core Content Management for SAP SuccessFactors will also let us apply automated retention policies—helping to ensure that we hold information for the correct length of time. Everyone that has worked with OpenText Core Content Management for SAP SuccessFactors loves it, and we can’t wait to start using more of its capabilities.

To learn more about our experiences with Core Content Management for SAP SuccessFactors, read our case study.