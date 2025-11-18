KRAMSKI keeps quality high, costs lean, and business growth on track

At KRAMSKI, we’ve been creating precision-engineered components for over 45 years. Our stamping and injection molding technology allows us to produce parts within manufacturing tolerances as fine as a thousandth of a millimeter. Our products play a crucial role in a wide range of industrial applications, such as automotive, healthcare, and electronics sectors. Our commitment to quality is one of our key differentiators, ensuring that customers across Europe and around the world can rely on our products.

Challenges of growth

As we grew, the demands on our back office also increased. To stay efficient and agile, we looked for ways to streamline our document-driven processes – including Invoice-to-Pay (I2P), Procure-to-Pay (P2P), and Order-to-Cash (O2C). This allowed us to reduce manual effort, support our teams, and continuously optimize our operations.

Transformation opportunity

Around the same time as we were thinking about these issues, KRAMSKI embarked on a major transformation project. For more than two decades, we used SAP ERP applications to drive our business. To prepare for the future, we moved to the next generation ERP, SAP S/4HANA®.

The transformation project would see redesigned to take advantage of the latest capabilities of SAP S/4HANA. It was the perfect opportunity to reimagine our back-office workflows.

One hand to shake

We were looking for a single vendor that could cover all our automation needs, including I2P, P2P, and O2C. When we assessed the market, only one company met our requirements: OpenText. Our positive experiences with OpenText, combined with the comprehensive solution they offered, gave us full confidence that they were the right partner.

Effective partnership

We worked side-by-side with OpenText™ Professional Services throughout the implementation project. Since the OpenText deployment ran alongside our SAP S/4HANA rollout, there were often time pressures. Whenever challenges arose, support from OpenText Professional Services helped us keep both projects moving forward.

The new solution includes OpenText™ Core Capture for SAP® Solutions, which leverages continuous machine learning to automatically and accurately extract data from both paper and electronic invoices. OpenText Vendor Invoice Management for SAP Solutions brings this information seamlessly into SAP S/4HANA and applies intelligent workflows to drive forward the validation, routing, and approval processes. Finally, OpenText Core Archive for SAP Solutions is used to securely retain copies of all records.

Streamlined processes

Today, OpenText Vendor Invoice Management for SAP Solutions is an integral part of our SAP S/4HANA implementation — and virtually transparent to our end users. Behind the scenes, however, the solution is making a significant impact.

By leveraging intelligent automation from OpenText, we eliminated many of the manual tasks that consumed so much time for our back-office team. We even automated the invoice review and approval process, enabling our employees to handle a growing volume of invoices with ease.

At KRAMSKI, quality is non-negotiable. By partnering with OpenText, we’re achieving even higher levels of quality and efficiency in our back-office processes.

To learn more about our work with OpenText and what we’re planning next, read our case study.