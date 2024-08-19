Customer Experience

IDC MarketScape names OpenText a leader in intelligent digital asset management

Digital asset management systems have rapidly evolved

Conrad Henson profile picture
Conrad Henson

August 19, 20242 minute read

Share this post to x. Share to linkedin. Mail to

Digital asset management systems have rapidly evolved, earning their place in marketing technology stacks and becoming a crucial part of modern brand management. Optimizing and organizing digital media assets helps companies build brand consistency and ultimately, customer trust. DAM acts as a single source of the truth, improves content workflows and maximizes return on investment (ROI) from brand, campaign, and communication assets. OpenText is thrilled to have been recently named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Intelligent Digital Asset Management 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #US51265723, July 2024).

“OpenText excels at handling strategic transformations, multinational operations, intricate use cases, legacy system integrations, specific hosting requirements, and highly regulated environments. OpenText also supports rich media and document workflows,” notes Marci Maddox in the report.

Scalability and robust functionality

OpenText™ Media Management can handle large asset and user volumes, very large libraries and processing loads. It offers a user-friendly interface for managing assets with features like personalized views, deep zoom, dynamic overlays and talent expiration management. Media Management provides powerful search for all user levels, extensive APIs for integrations, a rich partner ecosystem and a focus on record management and governance. Top AI features include image analytics, video analytics, enhanced tags, facial detection, content creation, brand protection, video tagging, smart crop, color detection, object detection, industry-specific attributes for auto tagging, video sentiment, and OCR in both images and video.

Partner with a leader in enterprise digital asset management

OpenText has decades of experience in DAM, with highest ratings in core DAM capability. Its advanced capabilities will help drive your organization forward and it works seamlessly with OpenText products and a diverse array of third-party tools. OpenText offers deployment options to fit with any IT strategy.

Download your complimentary copy of the report

Find out why OpenText was named a Leader – get your excerpt copy of the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Intelligent Digital Asset Management 2024 Vendor Assessment.

Learn more about how modern brand storytelling can help build customer loyalty.

Share this post

Share this post to x. Share to linkedin. Mail to
Conrad Henson avatar image

Conrad Henson

Conrad is a Product Marketing Manager for Customer Experience Management based in Auckland, New Zealand. Conrad specializes in Digital Asset Management, a field in which he has worked since 2011. As a DAM practitioner and former OpenText customer, he has interests in user-focused innovation, no-code configuration and the role of DAM in Digital Transformation.

See all posts

More from the author

What’s new in OpenText Media Management
Customer Experience

What’s new in OpenText Media Management

For a category that has been around for over 30 years, digital asset management (DAM) is surprisingly dynamic. However, it remains challenging to manage the…

3 minute read

Global analyst firm names OpenText a leader in digital asset management
Customer Experience

Global analyst firm names OpenText a leader in digital asset management

Billions of rich media assets are created every day for new and emerging channels. With all this creative, consistency is a challenge that goes right…

2 minute read

What is a global DAM?
Customer Experience

What is a global DAM?

The world of digital asset management (DAM) is rapidly evolving. It’s at the heart of digital transformation for many global organizations. But the concept of…

3 minute read

Stay in the loop!

Get our most popular content delivered monthly to your inbox.

How can we help?