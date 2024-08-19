IDC MarketScape names OpenText a leader in intelligent digital asset management

Digital asset management systems have rapidly evolved, earning their place in marketing technology stacks and becoming a crucial part of modern brand management. Optimizing and organizing digital media assets helps companies build brand consistency and ultimately, customer trust. DAM acts as a single source of the truth, improves content workflows and maximizes return on investment (ROI) from brand, campaign, and communication assets. OpenText is thrilled to have been recently named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Intelligent Digital Asset Management 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #US51265723, July 2024).

“OpenText excels at handling strategic transformations, multinational operations, intricate use cases, legacy system integrations, specific hosting requirements, and highly regulated environments. OpenText also supports rich media and document workflows,” notes Marci Maddox in the report.

Scalability and robust functionality

OpenText™ Media Management can handle large asset and user volumes, very large libraries and processing loads. It offers a user-friendly interface for managing assets with features like personalized views, deep zoom, dynamic overlays and talent expiration management. Media Management provides powerful search for all user levels, extensive APIs for integrations, a rich partner ecosystem and a focus on record management and governance. Top AI features include image analytics, video analytics, enhanced tags, facial detection, content creation, brand protection, video tagging, smart crop, color detection, object detection, industry-specific attributes for auto tagging, video sentiment, and OCR in both images and video.

OpenText has decades of experience in DAM, with highest ratings in core DAM capability. Its advanced capabilities will help drive your organization forward and it works seamlessly with OpenText products and a diverse array of third-party tools. OpenText offers deployment options to fit with any IT strategy.

