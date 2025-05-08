How to Save $1B for Energy and Resources Corporations the OpenText Way

As someone who has spent over two decades in the energy sector before joining OpenText as an Industry Strategist, I’ve witnessed first hand the operational challenges faced by energy and resources corporations that have root causes stemming from inadequacies in information management.

Today, I’m excited to share how organizations across utilities, oil and gas, chemicals, metals and mining, and engineering and construction can leverage information management to achieve $1 billion in operational savings over the next decade, using the same strategies OpenText employs.

Our approach combines innovative technology solutions with operational excellence to transform IT cost structures while enhancing productivity and elevating human potential across the enterprise.

The Unique Challenges Facing Energy and Resources Organizations

Energy and resources companies operate in an environment of volatile commodity prices, stringent regulatory requirements, complex asset management needs, and increasing pressure to improve safety while maintaining profitability. Many organizations in this sector struggle with:

Aging infrastructure requiring significant maintenance resources Siloed data systems Complex document management requirements for regulatory compliance Complex supply chains and B2B ecosystems that play a key role in keeping assets running for longer High costs and safety risks associated with field and facility operations Increasing cybersecurity threats to critical infrastructure

These challenges create significant operational inefficiencies that directly impact the bottom line.

At OpenText, we’ve developed a blueprint for using our own portfolio of information management solutions to transform operations, optimize systems, and simplify complexity.

This blueprint can be used by organizations across the energy and resources sector to unlock measurable value – like $1 billion in savings over the next 10 years and perhaps even more.

The Five Pillars of $1 Billion in Savings

OpenText recently announced an ambitious initiative to achieve $1 billion in operational savings over the next decade by leveraging our own software solutions. This strategy is built around five key areas that are particularly relevant to energy and resources corporations:

Data Center Consolidation and Cloud Optimization

For energy companies managing operations across multiple locations, consolidating data centers and optimizing cloud environments can yield approximately 15% of total savings. This represents about $160M in savings in our plan to reach $1B in savings. By migrating from fragmented, on-premises systems to unified cloud platforms, companies can reduce infrastructure costs while improving data accessibility and security for both office and field personnel.

Many energy corporations operate with dozens of disconnected systems accumulated through years of operations and acquisitions. CIOs are prioritizing consolidation by rationalizing these systems – which represents the largest savings opportunity at 35% of potential cost reduction. This amounts to about $375 million in savings for OpenText and likely even more for many companies across the energy and resources sector.

Companies can eliminate redundancies and create a unified operational view that supports better decision-making across the entire asset lifecycle and supporting business functions.

Process Improvement, Automation and AI

Asset intensive operations involve thousands of repetitive processes that are ideal candidates for automation. Our belief is that with cloud, security, and AI anything that moves, including information, can now be autonomous. By implementing intelligent process automation and AI-driven workflows, companies can achieve approximately 15% of their total savings. While freeing highly skilled workers to focus on safety and value-added activities instead of routine, and error prone tasks.

Employee Productivity and Efficiency Improvements

Facility operations across the energy and resources sector often suffer from information delays and communication challenges. Digital solutions that connect field and facility workers with real-time information and collaboration tools can drive approximately 25% of potential savings through improved workforce productivity and reduced downtime.

Cost Avoidance Through Proactive Management

Proactive management of assets and operations can help energy companies avoid approximately 10% of costs. By implementing predictive maintenance and other information management solutions, organizations can prevent costly equipment failures, operational disruptions, and safety incidents before they occur. Just as all safety accidents are preventable, so are other business challenges using information management best practices and technologies.

The Path Forward

By following OpenText’s blueprint for saving $1 billion in cost savings, companies across the entire energy and resources sector can achieve similar transformative savings while positioning themselves for sustainable growth into the future.

To learn more about how your organization can leverage OpenText solutions to achieve substantial operational savings, visit How to save $1 billion the OpenText Way and sign up for a Professional Services Workshop.

