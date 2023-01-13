How to prepare for intelligent capture in Life Sciences

Recently I wrote a blog outlining why intelligent capture is the secret weapon Life Sciences companies need. I talked about how Life Sciences companies need to implement intelligent capture technology to transform documents into actionable business insights and achieve their digital transformation goals.

Whether you’re in clinical trials, R&D labs, or invoicing, having the ability to bring information intelligently into your organization is critical to your success. But a crucial first step in adopting intelligent capture—especially for Life Sciences companies still heavily reliant on paper—is digitization.

Take the first step towards intelligent capture

Every Life Sciences company I speak to wants to know how to optimize the content they have and unlock the value stored in their data. In other words, they want to unlock the intelligence in their information.

But you cannot unlock this intelligence if you don’t first have digitization. What do I mean by this? If your information is still on paper, stored in file cabinets in warehouses, then you can’t get to the stage where you’re implementing AI to extract the value of that information without first digitizing all that information.

Digitization can be a large undertaking for Life Sciences companies, considering the industry spent $18.8 billion on printed materials in 2021. I’ve heard countless examples of Life Sciences organizations having warehouses filled with paper lab notebooks or filing cabinets full of paper documents. For example, one Life Sciences company in the Midwest shared it had a warehouse storing millions of paper lab notebooks that they haven’t extracted any value from yet.

Many scientists today have transitioned to using electronic lab notebooks, but what do you do with the historical data contained in those paper-based notebooks? How do you extract value from those notebooks without having to redo lab work? How do you capture this information in a logical, consistent way and ingest it into the organization?

Capturing paper-based content … intelligently

Life Sciences organizations need applications that can automatically collect, ingest, convert and classify information from the real world into a format that is usable in the digital world.

With manual data entry quickly becoming a thing of the past, the digitization journey starts with intelligent technology. One example is intelligent optimal character recognition (OCR), which can convert large volumes of information, such as handwritten clinical notes, into searchable text. This is where intelligent capture comes in.

Intelligent capture is about more than scanning images or documents. It’s about organizing and connecting content to business processes to ensure that information is available to the people who need it—when and where they need it.

Intelligent capture solutions automate the scanning, capture and classification of paper-based content and produce metadata along with an image file and/or an OCR text. The image file, metadata and OCR text are then migrated to an intelligent enterprise content management system, which allows employees to search for assets based on metadata and view it using document imaging software. This process not only automates content intake, but also classifies, organizes and routes information to the right users and systems in the organization.

Clinical Data Intelligence for Life Sciences

OpenText has a tailored portfolio of products that turn paper or any source of content into digital content and extend powerful capture capabilities throughout an organization for automated, centralized high-volume capture, mobile capture, or remote scanning for off-site offices and customers.

Clinical Data Intelligence for Life Sciences from OpenText™ automates classification and data extraction so trial documents can be accurately filed into any eTMF system. The solution includes OpenText™ Intelligent Capture, our capture solution that automates process initiation across departments with a single platform, and OpenText™ Magellan™, our AI and analytics platform that accelerates data-driven decision-making and business growth.

With intelligent capture and AI, Clinical Data Intelligence for Life Sciences increases the speed and quality of data entering your clinical trial systems.