How a global research and manufacturing company achieves regulatory compliance

As a Contract Research and Manufacturing organization with over 330 clients around the globe, regulatory compliance is non-negotiable for Syngene International. Its integrated scientific solutions necessitate careful documenting of trials, test results, product formulae, manufacturing processes, and more.

Committed to upholding the highest standards, Syngene introduced a company-wide initiative to remove all paper from its quality, audit and manufacturing processes, selecting OpenText™ Documentum™, OpenText™ Documentum™ for Life Sciences, and OpenText™ Documentum™ for Quality and Manufacturing as the foundation for its digital transformation.

Syngene must maintain detailed records of all aspects of its operations and it relies on Documentum to record all changes, reviews, and approvals and ensure access to up-to-date information while maintaining strict audit protocols.

The flexibility of the solution has allowed us, quite straightforwardly, to easily fine tune processes to suit our needs, enabling us to achieve the process improvements we sought.

– Amrita S. Bhide, Ph. D., Senior Manager, Quality Assurance, Syngene International Limited

To learn more about how Syngene is maximizing compliance and efficiency, read their success story.

