Getting the most from Vendor Invoice Management on SAP S/4HANA

Despite your best efforts to digitally transform your business, it’s always worth remembering that some parts of your organization may yet have made the transition to fully digital. Working with vendors and suppliers is an excellent example. Research from the Institute of Financial Operations found that 50% of invoices are still received by paper, 37% by e-mail, and 5% by fax, resulting in 92% of invoices requiring some manual input.

Being able to quickly and effectively digitize invoices and automate the entire invoicing process brings significant benefits to the enterprise. Studies have shown that automation can cut invoicing process times from 20.8 to 3.8 days.

For many years, OpenText™ Vendor Invoice Management for SAP® Solutions (VIM) has been a leading invoice management solution within SAP environments. The software has now been upgraded to take advantage of the capabilities of the SAP S/4HANA business suite – a significant update considering that 54% of companies plan to deploy SAP S/4HANA in the next three years.

So, how do you get the most from your Vendor Invoice Management on SAP S/4HANA?

Achieving a smooth and successful transition

When asked, 33% of the respondents to this IDC survey said that moving to SAP S/4HANA will involve migrating from existing systems, while 23% stated it would be a new implementation. The question then becomes how best to reduce the complexity of the migration.

An excellent first step is to upgrade to the current version of SAP Vendor Invoice Management by OpenText. It’s fully compliant with SAP S/4HANA meaning that you can make the most of the invoicing solution you already have while being able to transition seamlessly as you move to the new platform. In this way, you can ensure minimal disruption to your daily operations while exploiting the opportunity that the upgrade gives you to re-engineer current ways of working and improve your processes.

Choosing the ideal partner

This type of large-scale migration project can be a daunting and costly exercise for an internal IT function. Many organizations look towards the services of a partner consultancy. In all, IDC found that 77% of respondents said they will use a partner to help with the transition.

OpenText has been a strategic partner with SAP for many years. We have unparalleled expertise in the invoice management solution which means we can provide you with the skills and resources you need to achieve a smooth and successful transition. All our consultants and engineers in the space are certified for SAP Vendor Invoice Management by OpenText and have already undertaken many projects on invoice processing on the SAP S/4HANA platform.

In addition, we can help you build an invoice platform for the future by taking advantage of the AI capabilities within SAP Vendor Invoice Management by OpenText. Our OpenText™ Intelligent Capture for SAP® Solutions is an optional add-on that supports the capture of paper-based invoices. Its sophisticated machine learning algorithms deliver the most advanced document and character recognition capabilities. Its deep integration into SAP S4/HANA fully automates data extraction, eliminates manual keying and enables automated invoice workflows.

If you’d like to know more about OpenText Professional Services and the services we offer for SAP S/4HANA customers, please contact us.