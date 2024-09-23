Get real feedback from Performance Testers who use OpenText™ LoadRunner™ Solutions

Performance testing is an important step in software development to ensure that applications can handle their projected user loads and remain stable under stress. Tools for these tests help in identifying bottlenecks, optimizing performance, and preventing costly issues before software reaches production. The OpenText LoadRunner family is a suite of performance testing tools that offer functions such as load testing to simulate concurrent users, stress testing to determine system limits, and performance testing at API, UI, and infrastructure levels. LoadRunner solutions support a wide range of application types from web and mobile to desktop and cloud-based systems, and its key features include centralizing testing resources, providing detailed analytics, and scaling tests using cloud-based load generation.

The LoadRunner suite includes three solutions, namely, LoadRunner Enterprise, LoadRunner Cloud, and LoadRunner Professional, which offer specific benefits that suit different testing needs and environments. This blog will explore the three solutions, their advantages, and real-world experiences shared by users on PeerSpot, a buying intelligence platform for enterprise solutions.

OpenText LoadRunner Enterprise: Streamline testing

OpenText LoadRunner Enterprise is a collaborative performance testing platform designed for globally distributed teams, providing enterprise-level management features, such as user administration and role-based privilege controls. LoadRunner Enterprise centralizes resources, enabling teams to share important assets and execute multiple performance tests at the same time. It also supports a wide range of application types and testing tools.

The solution can improve efficiency in large-scale testing environments by streamlining processes and reducing workloads. Greg G, a Lead Solutions Architect at a large consultancy, observes how the solution has changed their organization’s testing capabilities: “LoadRunner Enterprise has helped streamline our testing processes. My team is primarily focused on the content management space where we have the cadence of quarterly releases. We have our own custom modules, and there are custom builds that we have done for customers. We are quickly able to do regression testing, performance testing, load testing, and new feature testing. We are able to test all the different permutations of user location and object types… We are not a year or two behind of where they were, which used to be the only way of doing it previously. It also assures us that even though we are going faster, we are actually doing more while going faster. We are not going faster and doing less. We are now getting more value.”

OpenText LoadRunner Cloud: Scale with a simple setup

OpenText LoadRunner Cloud is a cloud-based load and performance testing solution designed for web and mobile applications. Because of its user-friendly interface, testers can initiate their first load test within minutes of signing up.

LoadRunner Cloud simulates realistic network conditions, which can help reveal performance issues in real-world environments before the tested application is deployed. Also, its flexible deployment options and broad protocol support make it adaptable to various testing needs.

One of the key benefits of LoadRunner Cloud is its support for planned testing. Users can design and schedule tests in advance, leading to more organized and strategic performance evaluation.

A Cloud Manager at a large financial services firm reports on LoadRunner Cloud’s impact on their organization’s planned tests and efficiency: “We can plan and run tests using LoadRunner Cloud without having to manage testing infrastructure. That is very helpful. One of the reasons why we moved to LoadRunner Cloud was that they manage the infrastructure, and it is up 99% of the time. We used to support Performance Center, which was on-premise, and we also support application servers and all the load generators. It is a lot of work to manage them. Migrations, security scans, and all the patching take a lot of time, whereas, with the cloud option, our work is reduced by 50% to 60%. We can now focus on testing instead of managing the whole infrastructure.”

OpenText LoadRunner Professional: Save time with efficient testing

OpenText LoadRunner Professional helps co-located teams to test web, mobile, and packaged applications across various conditions. Testers of all experience levels can use this tool because of its intuitive interface. Users of LoadRunner Professional can gain significant time savings throughout the testing process as the solution’s application support accommodates diverse application types without extensive customization, potentially reducing setup time. In addition, the solution has flexible test scenarios that enable the application of real-world workloads, which streamlines the creation of complex testing environments.

LoadRunner Professional’s analytics provide a unified view of performance metrics, which allows for quick identification of issues. The tool’s integration with continuous integration/ continuous deployment (CI/CD) processes further streamlines testing workflows, which can yield time savings in continuous performance testing scenarios. The solution also has an extensive user community, documentation, forums, and user groups, which helps testers quickly find solutions and contribute to time efficiency.

Kulver S., a Senior Technical Manager at Amtrak, has observed considerable time savings while using LoadRunner Professional: “LoadRunner has helped us save time. If we don’t do load testing, we’ll end up opening seven or eight tickets and then redoing everything for the next six months. So it definitely saves us time—approximately 30 to 40 days per project in man-hours.”

Streamline processes, reduce workloads, and save time with LoadRunner solutions

OpenText LoadRunner’s suite of performance testing solutions—Enterprise, Cloud, and Professional—applies to the diverse needs of organizations and scenarios.

LoadRunner Enterprise is used to manage large-scale, collaborative environments and offers extensive protocol support

is used to manage large-scale, collaborative environments and offers extensive protocol support LoadRunner Cloud simplifies setup and scalability for web and mobile applications to reduce infrastructure management.

simplifies setup and scalability for web and mobile applications to reduce infrastructure management. LoadRunner Professional makes testing more efficient with a user-friendly interface and CI/CD integration.

Learn more by going to PeerSpot and reading user testimonials highlighting the OpenText LoadRunner family’s ability to streamline processes, reduce workloads, and save time across various scenarios. Better testing starts here.