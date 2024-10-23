Get customer insights and advice at OpenText World 2024

As OpenText World 2024 rapidly approaches, we’re finalizing plans to make this the best event ever. Goose, our AI-generated friend, and his colleagues are excited to guide you through the world of information management in Las Vegas November 18-21. In addition to inspiring keynotes, breakout sessions, pre-conference training, certification opportunities, and networking events, we’re announcing a full slate of customer speakers.

Learn how these customers are using information management to overcome their business and technology challenges. You’ll get insight, advice, and best practices from their experiences to help you navigate similar situations at your organization.



See the big picture

In addition to hosting a conversation with tennis great Venus Williams, OpenText CEO and CTO Mark J. Barrenechea will talk with Alok Daga, CIO of corporate and commercial banking with Bank of Montreal (BMO), during the opening keynote Tuesday, November 19. Mr. Daga will discuss how the latest technology trends and innovations are changing the banking industry.

On Wednesday, November 20, Muhi S. Majzoub, executive vice president and chief product officer of OpenText, will talk with Lindsay Fernandez, vice president of enterprise applications with Catalent Pharma Solutions. Mr. Fernandez will describe how Catalent—which enables pharma, biotech, and consumer health partners to optimize product development, launch, and full life-cycle supply—is improving digital experiences for its customers.



Also during Wednesday’s keynote, Todd Cione, president of worldwide sales at OpenText, will talk with Franziska Fuchs, vice president of e-discovery with Robert Bosch GmbH. Ms. Fuchs will shed light on how the engineering and technology company is using e-discovery in its central legal department to improve efficiency and accuracy.

On Wednesday Todd will also talk with Reginald Owens, head of enterprise identity and access management at American Family Insurance. Mr. Owens will talk about the security challenges that the insurance industry faces today and going forward, and how his organization is addressing them.



Drill down into solutions



The OpenText World 2024 solution keynotes and breakout sessions are designed to bring you up to speed on our latest product innovations and roadmaps. You’ll also get a chance to hear from customers about how they use OpenText products to get ahead.

Customer speakers include:

Paula Henderson, performance engineering team lead, M&T Bank

John Locke, senior manager, DAM system operations, Paramount Media Networks & SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment Studios

Chris Blackwelder, director, digital engineering, Kimberly-Clark

Reginald Owens, cybersecurity director, enterprise identity and access management, American Family Insurance

Asim Siddiqi, director, Catalent Pharma Solutions

Edward Tomes, director, spatial data and document control, Western Midstream

Trent Davidson, service delivery manager, Valero

Mani Velayudhan, director of SAP operations, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company

Jess Johnson, business analyst, Snohomish County PUD

Robert Bock, CEO, R-DEX Systems, Inc.

Richard Low, IT manager, content management, QuidelOrtho

Leon Van Niekerk, head of testing, Pick n Pay

Kunal Shah, senior vice president of software engineering, o9 Solutions Inc.

Tom Santanello, chief architect, Castello Systems

Michael Milad, project manager, Bibliotheca Alexandrina

OpenText World 2024 is the place to explore how reimagining information can change the way you work. Register today at the full conference rate of $1,999 USD and get $200 off with discount code MarS24OTW200.